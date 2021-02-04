The Anoka County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 26 expanded the county’s Business and Nonprofit Relief grant program to include sole-proprietor home-based businesses with no W-2 employees.
The previous stipulation for this grant funding was that home-based businesses have at least one W-2 employee to be eligible. Now, home-based businesses or nonprofits are eligible as long as they have filed a Schedule C profit and loss form with their 2019 individual tax return. Home-based businesses are defined as when the primary office is registered and located within the owner’s residence or property.
For purposes of this grant, Anoka County is not including direct sale home-based businesses, which are defined as those businesses which sell products directly to consumers in a non-retail environment such as online, at home, at craft fairs or at private home parties. Home-based businesses that provide a service, such as accounting, attorney, consulting and construction are eligible.
The Minnesota Legislature last month voted to pass a relief package aimed at helping businesses and workers that were most adversely affected by the recent executive order pause on many in-person services. Anoka County was allocated just under $7 million for grants, and this funding is now available to qualifying businesses of all sizes and 501c3/501c6 nonprofits.
Applications will be reviewed on a first-come basis, with all applications being processed by March 15. Priority will be given to applicants that were impacted by Executive Order 20-99 and applicants that did not receive a CARES Act grant. Anoka County will contact businesses or nonprofits with any questions on their applications or to notify them of approval.
To apply for funding through the Anoka County Business and Nonprofit Relief grant program, go to anokacountysuccess.org/covid-19-anoka-county-business-resources. This site contains an application link and frequently asked questions.
