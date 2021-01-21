Another round of funding for Anoka County businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is now available.
The Minnesota Legislature last month voted to pass a relief package aimed at helping businesses and workers that were most adversely affected by the recent executive order pause on many in-person services. Anoka County was allocated just under $7 million for grants, and this funding is now available to qualifying businesses of all sizes and 501c3/501c6 nonprofits.
Freelance or organized musicians and performing artists in Minnesota, who work or reside in Anoka County, are eligible to apply for grants under the solo business employee category, or home-based business category (if applicable) with no requirement of having one or more W-2 employees. Area chambers of commerce are also eligible to apply.
Businesses or nonprofits applying for this funding must meet several criteria, including having a physical location in Anoka County, having incurred a financial hardship due to COVID-19, and they must be in good standing with the Minnesota Secretary of State. The full list of requirements can be found on the application.
Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, with all applications being processed by March 15. Priority will be given to applicants that were impacted by Executive Order 20-99 and applicants that did not receive a CARES Act grant. Anoka County will contact businesses or nonprofits with any questions on their applications or to notify them of approval.
To apply for funding through the Anoka County Business and Nonprofit Relief grant program, go to anokacountysuccess.org/covid-19-anoka-county-business-resources. This site also contains an application link and frequently asked questions.
