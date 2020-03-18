In an effort to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Anoka County has closed all its public-facing services until March 30. Human services centers, license and passport centers, libraries and parks buildings are included in this closure.
The decision was made following discussions between county staff and elected officials, with the health and safety of county residents being the driving factor.
On March 17, the Anoka County Board of Commissioners ratified the state of emergency declared by Anoka County Board of Commissioners Chair Scott Schulte. This action will give county leaders the authority to make decisions to protect the health and safety of all county residents and employees.
Although face-to-face visits are eliminated until March 30, county employees will still be available to help the public via email, phone and virtual visits.
Anoka County is working on developing additional ways to deliver services to residents that do not require person-to-person contact.
Updates and information regarding the closures will be posted to anokacounty.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.