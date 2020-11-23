The annual American Legion Oratorical Contest, which begins at the local level, has begun at Forest Lake Post 225 and all submissions must be entered by Jan. 6, 2021.

All students grades 9-12, receive a monetary award by presenting a video of your 8 to 10-minute speech about the US Constitution.

Winners will receive $500 and proceed to a live contest on Jan. 23 at the Third District. That winner receives an additional $1,200 and goes to the state level where a contestant will be selected to go to nationals.

For more information visit post225.com. Submissions for the contest must be sent to Ron Miller via email at ron2@miltech.org.

