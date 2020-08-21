Help with rent, utility payments available
Help is available for qualified Washington County residents who are unable to pay rent and utility costs due to COVID-19 related income loss.
Washington County has received $3 million from the federal CARES Act funding to pay current and past due rent and utilities including gas, electric, and water.
Although there has been a temporary hold on evictions, full payment of rent is required and landlords may evict tenants with past due rent after state and federal restrictions on evictions are lifted.
Residents may qualify for CARES assistance if they:
• Currently earn less than 80% of the area median income, determined by household size;
• Are a Washington County resident;
• Have past due rent, utility costs, or are experiencing homelessness;
• Lost income due to COVID-19 that has not been replaced by unemployment or other assistance.
Residents who wish to apply for the assistance may call the Washington County Community Services Department at 651-430-6570 or email CSRA@co.washington.mn.us, or use the fax number of 651-430-6515. Find applications on the Washington County website at co.washington.mn.us by searching “rental assistance.”
Assistance can be provided regardless of immigration status.
The following documents may be used in preparing an application:
• Verification of current income (paystubs, benefit letter, proof of unemployment);
• Proof of your emergency, including what you owe and who it is owed to (copy of late rent notice, utility bill, shut-off notice, etc.);
• Identification (copy of driver’s license or state identification, birth certificate, social security card, copy of passport, etc.)
Further information or verification may be required.
