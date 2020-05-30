As the principal at Lakes International Language Academy Upper School, I’m privileged to see the transformative years for students between grades 6 and 12 — those awkward yet awesome years for most people. It’s a time when social and academic foundations gain strength. It’s a time that tests and builds character. And it’s a time for constructing expectations — ideas of how things will happen and who we will become.
This spring’s pandemic has shifted expectations for all of us, and especially for our graduating seniors. I share their sadness for missing so many senior year milestones, from prom to a traditional graduation ceremony with an audience cheering them on.
I trust that we are still cheering for every graduating senior, wildly and sincerely and safely!
We’re clearly not doing the things we all expected to be doing this time of year, but I hope it’s possible to shift our perspectives and widen our vision to find opportunities, growth, and even joy in doing the unexpected.
How could there be opportunities when so much is not as we’d planned?
Through a positive lens, you can see that we’ve already begun. For example, we seized opportunities to explore technology as a tool to connect us. I watched students realize their opportunities to discover individual inquiry pathways, what matters most to their hearts. And I saw all of us — students, staff, and families — understand that when things weren’t perfect, those were opportunities to define challenges and find solutions.
At LILA, we have three action statements that we instill in our students:
• Think for myself
• Think about others
• Think beyond today
Graduates, I realize that thinking critically and creatively as an individual in a world that often fails to promote those traits is difficult. And when you really want to go on a date, hang out with your buddies, or have a great big grad party, it’s tough to think about others — the safety of your grandparents and compromised people you don’t even know. This was supposed to be your time, your moment to shine, your celebration. I hope you hear this: we’re still here for you! We still see you shining. We’re still celebrating your accomplishments. There is still joy here and even some surprises, like your senior yard signs that we posted in the middle of the night and the breakfast delivery from Profe Erin, your senior advisory class teacher.
Thank you for thinking about others and for thinking beyond today.
You’ve gained the academic knowledge and practiced the International Baccalaureate attributes at LILA to help you shift your mindset, perhaps to see this unexpected situation as an opportunity to look forward.
I hope you’ll consider how you can contribute to a “new normal” that encourages inquiry, thinking, and lifelong learning; that rewards those who are principled and caring, that celebrates open-mindedness and communication, that promotes problem-solving and risk-taking, and that honors balanced and reflective living.
Let your experiences this spring positively revise your expectations of what could and should happen beyond today. Use this situation to create new visions about your adult selves.
I am proud of all that you’ve accomplished so far — you’ve stamped your adulting ticket early. Along with your teachers, families, and friends, I truly believe you’re ready to embrace tomorrow’s opportunities.
Congratulations!
Nancy Hawkinson is the upper school Principal at Lakes International Language Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.