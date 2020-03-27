Pastor sits down at his computer on Wednesday afternoon, March 10.
Oh look, my article for the Forest Lake Times is due by Friday. I’ll write another article about the coronavirus from the church’s perspective! Everyone, please wash your hands, stop shaking hands, and use lots of hand sanitizer. This will change some of our habits at church. We won’t pass the offering plate and communion will be done with more precautions to minimize contamination.
6 hours later, while listening to the radio and picking up my daughter from dance.
The president has just announced a travel ban from Europe.
30 minutes later: A Utah Jazz basketball player tested positive. The NBA just postponed their season. Then every sport and concert. And finally, baseball.
Spits out water. Goes back to edit article.
Add: People in high-risk categories, please stay home this Sunday.
Thursday afternoon, March 11, following a press conference by Governor Walz announcing groups of 250 or more should refrain from gathering and begin social distancing
We have more than 250 attend worship and can’t enforce people to sit 6 feet from each other. Is it time to cancel worship?
Friday, March 12, more recommendations from the CDC are made clear and other large churches announce plans to close their building and only broadcast worship.
Re-reads article. Selects all, then hits delete.
New plan. No live worship, we’ll only livestream and be on the radio.
Saturday, March 14, afternoon.
Email is sent to the congregation telling them to stay home. Nobody responds with anger or frustration. One member sends a thank you and tells me “we are Easter people. We will rise together.”
My heart needed that affirmation. So that’s what I preached. It’s what I will be preaching for a while, as we no longer gather in person.
Sunday afternoon, March 15. Receives phone call from local reporter and Faith member, John Wagner about preaching in front of an empty sanctuary
Yes, that was weird, especially as I prepare for another Sunday without people in the building. It reminded me of my senior preaching class at seminary when we had to do an imaginary wedding sermon and a peer put up two cardboard cut-outs of the couple while she preached. But, we had over 235 unique devices tuned into our Livestream worship and many more on our radio, at 9 a.m. on channel 95.9 FM. last week.
Things keep changing each day. Here’s what I’m learning: More and more cases are reported. We need to stay home. Keep our physical distance. We need to flatten the curve. As Governor Walz has said, “Stay home, Minnesota.” By doing this, we won’t overburden our health care system.
I will remind my church and remind you, as our community, that we are in this together. We can do this, even though it hurts. It’s disruptive. It weighs heavily on my heart to see people in my community and church being furloughed, cut back, and laid off. We struggle together, but we also lift each other up.
I’m also seeing our community stepping up to support each other. People asking to help deliver food, medicine, or run errands for others. Restaurants are getting online orders and take-out because we want them to know that we support them. People are sharing toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and other essential items with others that need them. People are calling to check in on each other.
These stories warm my heart and give me hope.
And honestly, isn’t our shared hope the most important way for us to get through this, together?
Waits by the television as another press conference comes on.
Hold on… another important announcement is coming on. I have to watch so I know what I should write my article about.
John Klawiter is the senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church.
