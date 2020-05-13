No eligibility requirements to receive produce
A large-scale produce distribution from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, at Oltman Middle School in Cottage Grove.
The event is sponsored by Washington County, Second Harvest Heartland, Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf, SoWashCo CARES, and South Washington County Schools ISD 833.
All are welcome; there are no eligibility requirements to receive produce. The food at this event will be distributed until it is gone.
The event is being held to address food security needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those with questions may contact foodsupport@co.washington.mn.us or 651-430-6688.
Those who are unable to attend the event and need assistance may find a food shelf near you at www.hungersolutions.org/find-help or by calling the Hunger Solutions Helpline: 1-888-711-115.
Second Harvest Heartland, a regional food recovery nonprofit, will secure and deliver more than 18,000 pounds of fresh produce to Washington County at no cost to the county, community partners, or recipients, provided distribution is scheduled before May 15.
South Washington County Schools ISD 833 will provide the space, and Jerry’s Grocery will provide produce boxes and recyclable bags to be used for packaging and distribution.
County staff will set up a packaging area that is appropriately protective, and will package the food for distribution.
