Four sites in Twin Cities encourage preregistration
The state of Minnesota announced that it is offering free COVID-19 testing in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, regardless of whether patients have symptoms or not.
Testing will be available every Tuesday and Wednesday from 12-6 p.m. through the end of June.
The state is encouraging anyone who participated in community gatherings, protests and clean-up efforts to get tested, even if they don’t feel sick.
The tests are free to everyone, regardless of whether a person has health insurance.
The state is encouraging preregistration online to shorten wait times.
The pre-registration is at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites.html and is available in both English and Spanish.
Those who do not have internet access or need language interpretation services to register can call 855-612-0677 to register.
The free testing will be available at three community sites in Minneapolis:
• Holy Trinity Church, which is located at 2730 East 31st Street. The church, which is about a block from the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct that was burned down by protestors, has walk-up service.
• Sabathani Community Center, located at 310 East 38th Street. It has drive-up and limited walk-up service.
• New Salem Baptist Church, located at 2507 Bryant Avenue North. It has walk-up service.
• In Saint Paul, the testing location will be the Oxford Community Center, better known as Jimmy Lee. Located at 270 Lexington Parkway North, the center has drive-up and limited walk-up service.
Testing will be done by health professionals and not National Guard members, who had previously helped with testing to ramp up the state’s capacity.
Testing will be by nasal swab and results will be available within 72 hours, according to the state.
Those who receive a negative result will receive a text message or email. Those with positive results will receive a phone call from a trained nurse on what to do next.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.