The Franconia Sculpture Park in Shafer, Minnesota is set to present a new exhibit by Andrew Erdos. The exhibit will open at Franconia Commons with a public reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 16. During the opening, Erdos will create a new outdoor sculpture covered in 2000 degree liquid aluminum that will be on display at Franconia through 2022.
“The Flash of Silver Breaths on the Wing of The Sky” gets its name from Joy Harjo’s 1989 “Secrets from the Center of the World.” Erdos’ solo exhibit explores themes of geological time, industrial ruin, infinite space, and the horizon.
The exhibition will include three bodies of work existing as an invocation of fire, cold and fading winter light, and a mutually-arranged sacred object.
The reception will be held by the fire pit of Franconia Commons as heavy metal music is played while Erdos creates this new work with the help of local artists.
Those who are interested can also join “Dinner & Discussion” a virtual lecture with Erdos on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live.
