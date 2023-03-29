Schumacher Field is penultimate stop on the schedule

The 2023 Fox 9 Town Ball Tour will make a stop at Schumacher Field in Forest Lake this summer when the Brewers face the Anoka Bucs at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. Produced by Lori Lees Fisher, Fox 9 is expected to have a television booth on-site for live news coverage of the event with reporters – and a weatherman – according to Brewers’ team manager Adam Gallatin. Live interviews with fans and players will also take place during the game.

