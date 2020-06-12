For the first time in 96 years, Forest Lake will be without its parade, carnival, and fireworks on Independence Day.

“It is with a heavy heart; [sic] we are announcing that the 2020 Forest Lake 4th of July Celebration will take on a different look and feel this year,” a press release from the Fourth of July officials said.

The traditional celebrations, which are hosted by the Forest Lake American Legion, are canceled, but the American Legion is still considering options for food vendors and entertainment.

“For 96 years the Forest Lake American Legion, our City and its citizens have always supported this amazing event – it is just going to be a little different this year,” the press release said.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

