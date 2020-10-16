Licensing information for potential foster care providers in Washington County will be available on Nov. 5.
An informational meeting for those interested in foster care within Washington County will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. through a WebEx presentation.
The licensing process begins at no cost for those who are interested in becoming foster care providers.
For those who are interested there are several foster care options that are offered as Washington County looks for people who can support children needing a temporary place to live and for teenagers. There is also a respite program which can give a family a needed break by caring for children and teenagers with or without disabilities for a few days or a weekend.
In addition to meeting state licensing requirements, foster families should be able to provide a stable family atmosphere in adequate housing, and love and support for the children or adults in their care.
For more information and requirements for being a foster parent or to register for the class visit co.washington.mn.us and search “foster care licensing.”
