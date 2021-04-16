Retired Minnesota State Park Naturalist Dave Crawford will be hosting a virtual presentation via Zoom on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
Crawford has worked and volunteered at parks up and down the St. Croix Valley for more than 40 years. During the presentation, he will describe his “Passive House Plan.”
After retiring from the DNR, Dave and his wife began planning to have an environmentally sustainable home built for them. Their plans culminated in the construction of a home that has been certified as a Passive House Plus – only the second house in the U.S. to achieve this certification.
Other design goals included full accessibility for aging in place, low environmental impact building materials, long life-cycle materials that require minimal maintenance, and low-impact landscaping that is welcoming to wildlife. Crawford will offer a photographic tour of the home’s features and construction details and talk about the comfort and performance of the home.
The public is welcome to join the presentation for an informative discussion. Those who are not a member of the Wild River Audubon Society should send an email to info@wildriveraudubon.org with a preferred email address to request an invitation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.