Samantha Grimes, a former Forest Lake resident and musician, recently released a new EP album entitled “Trilogy” through Pitch Blue Studio, which is available for streaming or purchase through various online sources. For more information on Grimes and her songs, visit pitchbluestudio.com/artists. To listen to her music, search “Samantha Grimes” in Amazon music and iTunes.
