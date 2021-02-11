Thea Carpenter honored with a birthday celebration of a parade of cars
In 106 years a lot of things can happen.
106 years ago Babe Ruth hit the first home run of his hall of fame career, the world was in the midst of fighting The War to End War, Ford Motor Company manufactured its 1-millionth automobile at the River Rouge plant in Detroit, and on Feb. 6, 1915, on a farm just outside Mora, Thea Carpenter was born.
Growing up in the 20th century
In 1920, Carpenter was living through something similar to what she is now living through today: the Spanish flu pandemic. During the pandemic of 1920, her father, an immigrant of Norway, did end up catching the Spanish flu.
While it didn’t take his life immediately, it would eventually be the cause of his passing, as he died in his 40s after it had a negative effect on his heart and lungs.
With her father passing at a young age, Carpenter was raised, with her two brothers, by her mother and grandmother. They would all end up taking care of the farm she was born on and hiring workers from town to help with things that they could not do themselves. Her older brother Richard would take over the farm once he became of age.
Carpenter loved working on her father’s farm, according to her daughter Diane, and she even claims that the reason she has lived so long is because of the number of cows that she milked when she was a girl.
When she was in grade school Carpenter would walk 2 miles to school and back, every day. On their walks, her brothers would bring their hunting and trapping equipment and hunt on the way.
“It was a whole different time period back then,” Diane said.
After the Spanish flu pandemic wound down, Carpenter experienced another historic event: the Great Depression. Because her family worked on a farm, they were able to grow their own food and even sell eggs in town, but they had very little money.
Despite the circumstances, Carpenter was able to attend college and pursue a passion that would define her life.
A passion for teaching
In the 1930s, on the last day that they were accepting applications, Carpenter applied for a Sears scholarship. Despite applying as close to the deadline as she did, she was selected for the scholarship that covered all four years of her school.
With the scholarship, Carpenter decided to pursue teaching. She attended Bethel University, which was a junior college at the time, and eventually graduated from Augsburg University in 1938 with a degree in education.
In 1939 she began her career teaching English to grades 7-12 in South Dakota. After that, she would teach in Wisconsin and eventually move to Monticello, where she would meet her husband, Richard Carpenter; however, they would not marry until a few years later.
She moved to Forest Lake with her mother in 1953, and Richard would follow a year later. The couple married in 1954. A year later, the couple moved into their home on 5th Street Southwest, where Carpenter still lives today with her daughter Diane Carpenter.
It was in 1953, when Thea moved to Forest Lake, that she was hired as the first full-time librarian for the school district at the old Forest Lake High School. She would spend years developing the library and helping students, and, according to former student and current neighbor Bob Shoberg, shushing them and keeping them in line. Shoberg, who has lived across the street from her since 1969, even remembers what she was like when he attended Forest Lake High School in the 1960s.
“She was a stickler for quiet in the library — you didn’t come in there to mess around,” Shoberg said. “She was a good teacher and a good librarian.”
Whether it be in the school library, at Sunday school, or on a Girl Scout retreat, Carpenter lived to teach and work with kids.
“She absolutely loved the kids,” Diane said. “Her entire career she just loved teaching, being with the kids and working in the library, helping them with their projects, reports, and all this kind of stuff. ... It was one of her passions, absolute passions.”
Diane even remembers when she was the cookie chief for her troop one year and their garage was filled with cookies.
Some of her neighbors around this time could recall how she was viewed by the community. Former neighbor Corliss Vadner can remember her childhood home’s backyard connecting with the Carpenters’ property, and she can remember the respect that Carpenter had from those in town even though she was younger at the time.
“Because I was so young, I don’t have a lot of memories of Thea other than to know that she was a well-respected librarian and that she worked hard,” Vadner said. “She’s a very quiet soul and very humble.”
Carpenter moved from Forest Lake High School to Century Junior High, where she would finish her career in 1977.
The big day
Rhonda Tillman, a bus driver for the Forest Lake Area School District, heard from a friend, whose parents have been neighbors with Carpenter since 1999, that she was turning 106 and that Diane was trying to think of a way to celebrate safely in the middle of the pandemic.
Due to safety concerns, Carpenter has not been able to leave her house. Because of this Tillman knew that she wanted to try to help make the day special for her even though the two had never met.
Tillman helped organize the drive-by event on Saturday, Feb. 6, Carpenter’s birthday, in order for her to see people that she would not be able to because of the pandemic.
Despite the cold temperatures, many made their way out to drive by, drop off cards in a box at the edge of the road, and honk safely from their cars to help Carpenter celebrate her 106 birthday.
The parade of vehicles lasted for a little over half an hour and Diane shared that her mother loved every minute of it.
“[She] had an absolutely wonderful day,” Diane said. “She just enjoyed it and she was able to stand up in the living room with her walker and watch the whole parade go by. She just waved at people and laughed and smiled and had a fantastic time.”
Throughout world wars, pandemics, and economic recessions, Carpenter has survived it all thus far. Thea thinks it must be all of those cows that she milked as a young girl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.