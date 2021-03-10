Forest Lake senior Zach Trotto claimed the state title in boys Alpine skiing at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Wednesday, March 10.
Trotto, making his third appearance at the state meet, posted a combined time of 1:12.04 for his two races to beat second-place William Nida of South Lakeville by more than a half-second.
The senior is the first Forest Lake skier to win the boys individual state crown in the sport, which was first sponsored in 1939.
Trotto finished the course with a time of 36.49 seconds in his first run to hold the top spot at that point in the competition.
On his second run, Trotto posted a time of 35.55, a mark second only to Nida by roughly a tenth of a second and fast enough to clinch the title.
