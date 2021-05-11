Changes in strategy provide success
The Forest Lake volleyball team made some adjustments before a pair of matches last week.
“We decided to change up our offensive strategy, and we allowed some people to show their skill around the court,” Rangers coach Sherri Alm said. “The girls stepped up to the challenge, which made for an energized court.”
The value of the changes did not show up immediately, as Forest Lake lost in four sets at Stillwater on Wednesday, Nov. 4. But the Rangers rebounded the following night to win in four sets at Roseville, and the team showed improvement entering the stretch run of this abbreviated season.
The contest at Stillwater followed a familiar pattern for Forest Lake, which lost the first two sets before responding to win the third. But that victory did not create enough momentum to win the fourth set and forced a fifth.
“Stillwater had a lot of serves that floated and moved, and we didn’t handle that very well,” Alm said. “We were out of system a lot; we ‘took it’ instead of playing with confidence.”
Bethany Weiss led the Rangers with 13 kills and added three blocks against the Ponies.
The contest at Roseville was close throughout, as neither of the teams won a set by more than 4 points. The two teams split the first two sets: Forest Lake won the first 25-21, while Roseville won the second 25-23.
But the Rangers dug deep to win the third set 25-21 before taking the fourth 25-22.
“There were moments of ‘uh oh,’ but we just asked the girls to settle down,” Alm said. “And I thought they did that.”
Midway through the fourth set the Rangers appeared to be struggling before Jamie Ihfe collected a kill and a solo block on consecutive plays, and that emotion carried the team to the win.
“That fired us up, for sure,” Alm said. “That was a good sequence of plays for us, so it was good to see that work.”
Ihfe and Maddie Demars led Forest Lake with 13 kills apiece, with Demars adding four blocks. Weiss added 12 kills and 15 digs.
“We have a lot of chemistry with one another that, when one person gets that vibe, we all get fired up together,” Ihfe said of that emotional finish. “We try to look each other in the eyes; when you’re looking at the floor, it shows you don’t have trust in one another. So we try to calm down, relax, and show that we can fix this.”
