Forest Lake volleyball coach Sherri Alm is not worried that her team lost a number of key players to graduation. And even though the losses came all over the court – including top hitters such as Fairfield signee Maddie DeMars, Jamie Ihfe, Tess Moscatelli and Grace Mueller as well as defensive specialists such as McKenna Andrews and Katrina Yaeger – Alm is confident that this year’s team will be a success.
“I hear people say that we’ve lost a lot of seniors, but we lose a lot of seniors every year because we keep a lot of seniors,” Alm explained. “People graduate, and we’ll miss them, but we have other people stepping up into those opportunities.”
Two of the top returnees from last year’s club are middle blocker Bethany Weiss, now a junior, and sophomore setter Katie Brandl.
“Those are two key positions to bring someone back who is talented, but they both have great character and are hard workers as well,” Alm said. “Katie will give us a lot of options when it comes to offense, and she has the ability to keep the other team guessing.”
Alm also believes that last year’s junior varsity players likely would have played on the varsity had they not been at positions where seniors excelled. One example of that is sophomore Maddie Muellner, who saw extensive JV action as a freshman.
“We had players on our junior varsity last year who had the talent to play varsity,” Alm said. “But we had depth.”
Alm feels one of the strengths will be her team’s offense – “We have a lot of hitting power,” she said – so the early season focus will be on defense.
“The game is still about not letting the ball drop on our side, and we have a number of players who are competent and hungry,” she said. “Right now we’re working on how this team is going to mesh.”
