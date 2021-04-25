Boys collect six firsts in meet hosted by Irondale
The Forest Lake boys and girls track teams both got off to a strong early start to the season in meets run on Thursday, April 15.
The boys scored 107 points in a five-team meet hosted by Irondale, trailing only Mounds View while besting Roseville, Irondale and Park of Cottage Grove.
Junior Nick Bartlett won the triple jump with a best leap of 42-4, while senior Josh Schlichting won the discus with a throw of 116-0.
Junior Cole Brisbois won the 100 with a time of 11.16, while fellow juniors Daniel VanAcker and Ethan Sievers placed first and third in the 1,600. VanAcker won with a time of 4:47, while Sievers was third with a 4:54 clocking.
Forest Lake also benefited from a 2-3-4 finish in the 300 hurdles. Senior Mike Sopp led the way with a time of 44.67, followed by senior Auggie Herman (46.17) and sophomore Andrew Valentini (46.22).
And the Rangers 4x100 relay of Brisbois, Bartlett, sophomore Luke Heald and senior Riley Larson won that event, as did the 4x400 relay of junior Ted Carey, Herman, junior Ryan Olson and senior Drew Sampson.
The girls also finished second in a five-team meet hosted by Roseville despite being shut out of the winners circle.
Junior Annika Gunderson led the Rangers in the sprints, finishing second in the 100 with a time of 13.67 while placing third in the 200 with a 28.29 clocking. Junior Annabelle Stang finished third in the 400 (1:05.53), while junior Isabel Castilleja (2:32.25) and eighth grader Norah Hushagen (2:43.63) placed second and fourth, respectively, in the 800.
The Rangers also had two place winners in the two distances events. In the 1,600 sophomore Ellie Hanowski took third (5:35.45) while sophomore Jordan Parent took fifth (5:44.50); in the 3,200 junior Hunter Haines (13:03.30) and senior McKenna Andrews (13:10.06) finished third and fourth.
Another senior, Amelea Hauer, placed second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.86.
Forest Lake’s best field event was the pole vault, where Gunderson cleared 8-6 to place second while senior Madison Fagerland finished third with a best height of 8-0.
