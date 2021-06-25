Girls finish 21st, boys 17th at event
The competitors at the Class 2A state meet hosted by St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, June 19, are the best runners, jumpers and throwers in the state.
Earning a medal by finishing among the top nine competitors in each event is the goal of everyone involved. But just getting the chance to compete is an honor.
And no one knew that better than Forest Lake’s boys 4x400 relay team. The Rangers relay advanced to state on a technicality after they finished third at the Section 7 meet: They rose to second – and a spot in the state meet – only because of a disqualification.
“We were just grateful to be here and get to run,” said senior Drew Sampson, who anchored the relay. “We didn’t have a lot of pressure, so we just focused on being clean with exchanges and doing the best we could. But there was pressure, because it was state.”
Freshman Reid Olson, senior Auggie Herman, sophomore Keagan Zeidler and Sampson finished second in the first heat of the race with a time of 3:26.98, shaving almost five full seconds off their time from the section meet.
“We felt we had to take advantage of the second chance,” Herman said. “It was a gift to run at the state meet, and we felt we had to run our best. We wanted to run two seconds better than our best, so to do what we did exceeded even our best scenario. We were ecstatic.”
But their day was not done. The next step was to watch the second heat of the relay, which included eight schools that had faster qualifying times. If all of those teams beat Forest Lake’s time, the Rangers would be denied a medal for finishing in the top nine.
“We knew Heat 2 has faster seed times, but we also knew we only had to beat two teams in the second heat to place,” Herman said. “We beat six of them, and that was amazing.”
That fifth-place finish by Forest Lake’s 4x400 relay was one of a number of top performances posted by both the boys and the girls teams.
On the boys side, junior Cole Brisbois solidified his spot as one of the top sprinters in the state, placing eighth in the 100 with a time of 10.97, while his time of 22.79 in the 200 was good for 15th.
Brisbois also mounted the podium with his teammates from the Rangers’ 4x100 relay. Senior Riley Larson, Brisbois, sophomore Jake Deeb and junior Gavin Rustad took seventh with a 43.47 clocking.
Senior Blake Johnson finished seventh in the pole vault by clearing 13-6.
“I was trying to get to 14-foot, but I hit the bar with my arm – and I was over it,” he said. “I didn’t make my PR, but I’m happy to place – especially after having no season last spring. I was happy just to be able to compete at state.”
And junior Nick Bartlett closed a frustrating season in grand fashion, placing seventh in the triple jump with a best leap of 43-1.5.
“I’m happy with that, but I’m pretty sure I could have done better,” Bartlett said. “I tied the guy in sixth, and it would have been nice to get an extra inch and take sixth.”
That’s true, but it is also a fine performance for an athlete who missed a large portion of the season because of injuries.
“After the first meet I got hurt, and I didn’t jump again until sections a week ago,” Bartlett said. “I’m happy to reach 43, but it was a weird season. I didn’t have a lot of practice time – I would just watch – and when I came back, I tried to not do too much to reinjure it.”
Junior Daniel VanAcker placed 10th in the 1,600 with a time of 4:26.09 in his second race at the state tournament. On Thursday, June 17, he placed 13th in the 3,200 with a time of 9:52.39.
The Forest Lake boys finished 21st in the team standings with 16 points.
Niznik waits, watches, medals
Another Forest Lake runner who played the waiting game was junior Ella Niznik. She won the first heat of the 800 with a time of 2:16.58 that was nearly five seconds faster than her winning time in the Section 7 competition.
“I struggle with the first 200 – if I go out super-fast, I struggle to finish and have a bad race,” she said of her race strategy. “I think they ran a 31-second pace for the first 200, and that was too fast. I relaxed, and I kicked in the second lap.
“I knew I had energy left, but being in the first heat I knew I couldn’t ‘float’ because every second mattered. So I knew I had to go.”
After winning the first heat, she sat on pins and needles watching the second race and agonizing about her fate before learning that she had placed seventh.
“I’m pretty happy with seventh place,” Niznik said. “Two years ago I placed third at sections – I didn’t even make it here. And this year I was in the slower heat. My goal was to win my heat and earn all-state, and I got it.”
Eighth grader Norah Hushagen placed 15th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:21.16. She also competed in the 3,200 at the state meet, an event that was run on Thursday, June 17. The eighth grader, one of only two non-high school age runners in the event, placed 11th with a time of 11:05.61 that was more than 20 seconds faster than her seed time.
One lesson she learned from the state meet was about starts against good competition, because her two starting positions were diametric opposites.
“It was harder to cut in during the 2-mile, because I was on the outside of the second alley,” Hushagen explained. “In the 1,600 I was on the inside of the first lane, and that was easier.”
Another lesson she learned was to race smart.
“If people go out fast, you can’t necessary run with them,” Hushagen explained. “If you go out with them, you’ll get tired out. Instead you need to hold something back and pass them at the end. That was a lesson I learned at the section meet.”
Forest Lake’s 4x800 relay of senior Amelea Hauer, sophomore Ellie Hanowski, sophomore Jordan Parent and Niznik opened the meet by claiming fourth place with a time of 9:24.90 that was a whopping 12 seconds faster than its qualifying time from the Section 7 meet.
The 4x400 relay of Hauer, Hanowski, junior Annabelle Stang and Niznik placed fifth with a 4:03.97 clocking that was more than a full second faster than its qualifying time.
The Forest Lake girls finished 17th in the team standings with 14 points.
