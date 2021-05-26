The Forest Lake synchronized swim team earned a 28-12 victory over Osseo-Maple Grove-Park Center in a routine meet the Rangers hosted on Tuesday, May 11.
The Forest Lake “team” of senior Ariel Ball, freshman Grace Chatwin, senior Lizzy Hentges, junior Alexis Hoekstra, junior Jordyn Munkholm, sophomore Alicya Labelle and senior Maggie Thompson had the top score in the meet with a 69.917 mark.
Ball won the solos competition with a 63.667 score, while Chatwin and Hentges won the duet competition by posting a 66.667 mark. Ball, Chatwin and Hentges won the trios with a 64.500, while the trio of Labelle, Munkholm and Thompson placed second with a 62.667 score.
The Rangers next will compete in the section routines tournament on Saturday, May 22.
