The fun is about to begin for the Forest Lake synchronized swim team.
The Rangers have finished the “figures” portion of the season. Figures are a series of specific positions that every swimmer on a team performs, while judges determine a rank order. The top seven swimmers receive points, and the team with the most points wins.
Forest Lake swept the top seven spots to shut out Columbia Heights 29-0 in its first meet of the season. Freshman Grace Chatwin won that event, followed by junior Lauren Eddy, senior Ariel Ball, sophomore Emma Rogers-Wisnewski in fourth, sophomore Kassidy Engst, senior Kelly Sullivan and junior Jordyn Munkholm in seventh.
The Rangers then lost to Stillwater, which has won 18 state synchronized swim titles, by a 24-5 margin, with Chatwin placing third.
The Rangers’ final figures competition was at Osseo Maple Grove on Tuesday, April 27, in a meet that was not completed at press time.
Now Forest Lake will transition into the “routines” portion of its schedule. Routines involve soloists as well as groups working in pairs, trios, or as a team of four-to-eight swimmers, competing with a full pattern of movements that are choreographed to music and expected to show synchronization between every performer in the group.
Forest Lake’s first routines meet will be against Columbia Heights at the Forest Lake Education Center on Tuesday, May 4.
The Rangers then will compete at Stillwater on Friday, May 7, before closing against Osseo Maple Grove at home on Tuesday, May 11.
Currently home meets are not open to the public.
