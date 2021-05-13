Rangers beat Columbia Heights, lose at Stillwater
The Forest Lake synchronized swim team has survived arguably its busiest week of the season last week. The Rangers competed in their first two “routines” meets this season just before taking part in the “figures” competition at the state level on Saturday, May 8.
The week began with a home meet against Columbia Heights on Tuesday, May 4, that featured the team’s different routines at the solo, duet, trio and group level. Routines are unique choreographed programs that are set to music and highlight a variety of skills.
Forest Lake won its routines competition against Columbia Heights by a 37-8 margin thanks to a number of strong performances at each level.
“We swam all of the routines that we could in that meet, and I thought everybody did a great job while swimming their routines for the first time,” said coach Laura Davison. “We had almost everyone swim their full routine, which is a lot to learn in a short time.
“It was good to get their first routine out of the way so some of the younger girls could get that experience, and it gave us an idea on the scoring.”
Senior Ariel Ball had the best score among the soloists with a 67.833 combined mark from the five judges.
“I wish I would have given Ariel Ball a solo earlier in her career,” Davison said. “She is very dramatic, and she has a lot of sustained height – where she is pressing her legs out of the water as high as she can. She does an excellent job of holding that height.”
Freshman Grace Chatwin and senior Lizzy Hentges led the duets with a 68.500 mark, while sophomore Kassidy Engst paired with freshman Bella Pope to place second (60.000). Chatwin, Hentges and Ball posted the best score amongst the trios with a 67.000 mark.
“Lizzie and Grace have a great duet that includes music from the ‘Battle Bots’ television show, and it makes their routine very interesting and different,” Davison said. “They pair really well together; and their trio with Ariel is super-fun as well.”
The second-best score for the trios was posted by sophomore Ally Labelle, junior Jordyn Munkholm and senior Maggie Thompson of Forest Lake, a 64.333 mark.
“This is their first year swimming together as a trio, and they’ve done a good job of growing this season,” Davison said.
Things got tougher for the Rangers just three days later when they competed against Stillwater, a match the Ponies won 27-8.
Ball finished second in the solo competition (64.167) while Hoekstra was third (64.000); Chatwin and Hentges placed third in duet (68.000); and Ball, Chatwin and Hentges took third in trio (67.167). The group of Ball, Chatwin, Hentges, Hoestra, Munkholm, Labelle and Thompson posted a fine 76.583 score to place second in the team competition.
“Stillwater has never placed lower than second place in the state meet, and they’re reaching a stride where they will have some of their best teams ahead,” Davison said. “The competition was fierce because a lot of their routines were really clean.
“We realized we needed to clean some of our routines up, and we needed to add some difficulty to some routines. But the beauty of this meet was that we still have two more meets to keep working on these routines.”
While the meets during the week were focused on routines, practices were designed to prepare for the “figures” portion of the state meet. Figures are a group of compulsory elements; each competitor does the same elements, and everyone is ranked based on their performance of those elements.
“On Wednesday and Thursday we shifted gears in practice and worked more on figures and less on routines,” Davison said. “We knew we could switch back to focus on routines this week. We tried to prepare them for figures as best we could, and we just asked them to perform with confidence.
“I thought they performed very well because they performed with confidence.”
Forest Lakes scores in the figures competition will be released at the same time as routines, which will take place at the end of the month.
“For synchro, nothing is ever ‘perfect,’” Davison said. “It’s about working hard every single day to be the best you can be. Our motto is ‘Do our best and have fun along the way.’
“We’re just grateful to be back in the pool with the girls. We know it can be taken away tomorrow, and we know what that feels like.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.