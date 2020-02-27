It is official: The Forest Lake boys swim team enjoyed a fair amount of success at the Class 2A Section 7 meet hosted by Coon Rapids Feb. 20-22.
Junior Maxamilian True won the 100-yard breaststroke, setting a section and pool record in the process. The Rangers’ 200 medley relay, which includes seniors William Chatwin and Ronald Henderson along with True and sophomore Brady Jarosz, placed third in that event and also earned a state berth.
Also qualifying for the state meet were Forest Lake’s two senior divers, Andrew Jensen and Nicholas Niemi.
So when you add in the number of PRs and season-best efforts across the board, the meet was full of success for the Rangers.
“I don’t think there was a swimmer who raced there who didn’t drop some time, and as a coach that’s what matters the most to me,” coach Dominick Mancini said. “If you look at the times, everyone got best times.…
“We asked all of our guys to look at where they were a year ago, and see where they are now. They have made gigantic leaps of improvement, and they should be proud of themselves. They should have their heads raised high because of these accomplishments; they should be proud of that.”
True put together an eye-popping performance in winning the 100 breast in a time of 57.37. And he beat a difficult field that saw three other swimmers surpass the state qualifying time in his race.
“It’s not the school record – last year he set that with a 57.17 at the state meet,” Mancini said. “It will be a very tight race for him at state, but it should be a good race to watch.”
Forest Lake’s other event winner was Jensen, who stepped up his performance late in the meet to win the 1-meter diving competition. Jensen was in second place by exactly 1 point after the semifinals, but after his 11 dives were finished, his 413.50 score was almost 50 points better than his nearest competitor.
Meanwhile Niemi placed fourth with a 348.95 total to join Jensen at the state meet.
“It was great to see two divers advance – and with both being seniors, it’s great to see them go out on a high note,” Mancini said.
And in the first race of the meet, the Rangers 200 medley relay team posted a 1:38.50 clocking good for third place – and under the qualifying time for the state meet.
“I think there’s some more time that they can drop,” Mancini said. “Max isn’t completely tapered; he was targeting the state meet, so I think he will go faster. But the rest of the team swam well, and they were a little sore on the second day of the meet.
“I think another good week of work will allow them to go a little faster.”
In short, Mancini was proud of the effort by his entire team, not only this past weekend but for the entire season, which included a first-place finish in the Section 7 True Team Meet in January.
“I want this team, more than anything else, to be something for these guys to enjoy while they’re a part of it,” he said. “And I will help them to get fast – if they’re willing to work while they’re here.”
