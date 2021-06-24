Forest Lake beats Stillwater, Chanhassen to reach championship
The Forest Lake softball team’s formula for success in the Class 4A state tournament was simple: Take advantage of your opponent’s mistakes.
The Rangers did just that in winning their two games on Tuesday, June 15, rocking top-seeded Stillwater by an 8-5 score in their opener before dispatching No. 4 seed Chanhassen 5-4 in the semifinals.
But when Rosemount played a flawless game in the state championship contest the following day, Forest Lake found itself on the wrong end of a 5-1 score.
“For both games [Tuesday], our offense was really good,” senior Logan Anderson said. “Both of those teams may have overlooked us, and we jumped on them right away.
“Rosemount didn’t give us those opportunities. They were solid on defense, and their pitcher didn’t give us anything that we could hit soundly.”
In its state tournament opener, Forest Lake wasted no time jumping on Stillwater as Anderson cranked the fourth pitch of the game for a home run. Junior Bailey Thomas then drew a walk, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a two-out double by senior Megan Wolff.
“Logan got us going like she has several times this year,” Forest Lake coach Sean Hall said. “The girls were ready to play, and she set the tone for us. We kept battling like that the entire game.”
That battling attitude was necessary because the Ponies tied the game on a two-run homer by pitcher Alexis Benning in the bottom of the first.
In the third the Rangers took the lead for good, scoring three runs on a rally that included just one hit. Forest Lake rocked Benning, a finalist for the state’s Miss Softball award, by drawing three walks and a hit by pitch, stealing a base, and taking advantage of an error and two wild pitches.
“Scoring off Allison Benning is so tough because she’s a great pitcher,” Hall said. “Any opportunity you get to score, you have to take it.”
Sophomore Bethany Weiss singled home Anderson with a run in the fourth, and after Stillwater scored twice in the bottom of that inning, the Rangers bounced back with two runs in the sixth thanks to a fielder’s choice grounder by Weiss and an RBI single by Wolff.
While Benning hit her second home run of the game in the bottom of the sixth, the Ponies were not able to close the gap and further. Seventh grader Avery Muellner entered the game in the bottom of the first for Forest Lake and allowed six hits and three runs while striking out seven in seven innings to earn the win.
In Tuesday’s semifinal against Chanhassen, the tournament’s fourth seed, the Rangers again quickly took advantage of mistakes. A walk and an error fueled a two-run first-inning rally, and in the second junior Ruby Lamere walked, stole both second and third, then came home on a throwing error by the catcher.
“We were very opportunistic,” Hall said. “We know that when we’re going against a dominant pitcher like Schwartz of Chanhassen, we have to be aggressive. We’re going to take chances, because you’re going to have limited hits and you need to take advantage of the opportunities you have.”
An RBI double by Schwartz and a two-run homer by Daisy Lang tied the game for Chanhassen in the bottom of the third, but in the top of the fifth Thomas singled with two outs and Weiss clubbed a home run to retake the lead.
“If a team punches us in the face, we want to punch back,” Hall said. “But in that case we got punched in the face, thought about it for an inning, then punched back. Bethany really came up clutch.”
That was enough offense because freshman Hannah Tong came on in relief of Muellner following the Chanhassen home run and allowed just three hits and one run while fanning five over the final five innings.
But all of Forest Lake’s scoring opportunities dried up in Wednesday’s title game as Rosemout starter Jessa Snippes allowed just three hits and no walks over the first five innings, and the Rangers did not advance a runner past second base.
“Snippes was really on, mixing her pitches and hitting her spots,” Hall said. “She also had great movement on her pitches.”
The Irish scratched out a run in the fourth thanks to three singles off Muellner, the last an RBI single by Paige Zender. Tong retired Rosemount in the fourth, then allowed a walk and a double. Hall intentionally walked Snippes to load the bases and brought in Wolff to pitch to Zender, who hammered a grand-slam.
“It was a tough situation for Megan to go in to,” Hall admitted. “They have one of their best hitters at the plate, and Megan has to throw a strike. Megan has had great success for us as a pitcher in her career, and she’s been a great leader for us as well.”
Forest Lake finally broke through against Snippes in the sixth as Wolff singled home senior Katrina Yaeger, who had drawn a walk to open the inning. But the Rangers could not manage any more offense and finished second in the state tournament for the fourth time in program history.
The other second-place finishes came in Class 2A in 1995 and in Class 3A in both 2000 and 2011.
“Finishing second at state is amazing,” Anderson said. “No one expected that from us. It’s tough, because we ended on a loss, and it was an emotional loss. But I think we should keep our heads high.”
Hall agreed, and he gave much of the credit for the team’s terrific state tournament run — as well as the team’s 24-5 record this season — to the team’s seniors.
“Our seniors have been fantastic,” he said. “They are great leaders and also classy kids. We’re going to miss them, both on and off the field. We had a great season, and we had a great state tournament. We just came up flat in the last game.”
