The Forest Lake softball team bounced back from a loss to Stillwater by winning three straight games to improve to 5-1 on the season.
“The loss to Stillwater may have been our best game of the season, especially when you consider who we were playing against,” coach Sean Hall said. “I was happy with the way the girls competed on every pitch; they were going up against a great pitcher, but they took advantage of their opportunities.”
The Rangers opened the week with a 12-2 run-rule victory over Woodbury on Wednesday, April 21. Senior Anna Weiss led the 13-hit attack by going 3-for-3, including a home run that helped drive in four runs, while senior Hailey Pitzl was 2-for-3 and also had a home run.
The following evening Forest Lake posted a dramatic 3-2 victory over Park of Cottage Grove, scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh after surrendering two runs in the top of that frame. Junior Ruby LaMere clobbered a solo home run as part of that game-winning rally.
The Rangers then clobbered Cretin-Derham Hall 7-2 on Friday, April 23. Sophomore Bethany Weiss had two hits, including a double, in the victory, while senior Megan Wolff also had two hits. Wolff also allowed just six hits and one walk while fanning six in a complete-game victory that improved her season’s record to 3-1.
