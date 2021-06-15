MANKATO -- The Forest Lake softball team will play for the Class 4A state title after winning its first two games in the state tournament played at Caswell Park today.
The Rangers opened the tournament with an 8-5 victory over Stillwater, then knocked off Chanhassen 5-4.
Forest Lake will play the winner of the other Class 4A semifinal between Centennial and Rosemount at Caswell Park starting at noon on Wednesday, June 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.