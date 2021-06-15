Forest Lake softball team
The Forest Lake softball team, shown here after winning the Class 4A Section 7 title last week, will play for the first state title in program history on Wednesday, June 16 at Caswell Park in Mankato.

MANKATO -- The Forest Lake softball team will play for the Class 4A state title after winning its first two games in the state tournament played at Caswell Park today.

The Rangers opened the tournament with an 8-5 victory over Stillwater, then knocked off Chanhassen 5-4.

Forest Lake will play the winner of the other Class 4A semifinal between Centennial and Rosemount at Caswell Park starting at noon on Wednesday, June 16.

