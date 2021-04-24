Rangers have 3 games on schedule this week
The Forest Lake softball team jumped out to a strong start on the road before suffering a one-run loss at Stillwater.
The Rangers opened the season by thumping Roseville 15-0 on Wednesday, April 14, in a game played at University of Northwestern. Sophomore Bethany Weiss was the hitting star in the victory, smacking two doubles and a home run and driving in seven.
Senior Megan Wolff, junior Ruby LaMere and sophomore Cierra Moore also had two hits to provide more than enough offense. Wolff earned the win with three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and while striking out four, and junior Allie Sibbald struck out all three batters she faced to close out the victory.
The Forest Lake bats continued to ring in a 11-1 romp at Irondale the following afternoon. In that contest senior Logan Anderson cracked a home run and a double for three RBI, while senior Hailey Pitzl also finished with three runs driven in thanks to a double.
Freshman pitcher Hannah Tong claimed the victory by giving up just four hits and one unearned run in four innings, while Junior Amber Dunaski struck out one and allowed just one hit in a scoreless fifth inning.
But the Rangers could not manage enough offense to avoid a 3-2 loss in eight innings at Stillwater on Friday, April 16, collecting just three hits, all singles, against the Ponies. Wolff collected a hard-luck loss in the setback, giving up 10 hits but just one earned run in 7.2 innings while striking out seven.
Forest Lake saw its home opener against Park of Cottage Grove on Monday, April 19, postponed by the weather.
The Rangers hoped to return to action on Wednesday, April 21, with a contest against Woodbury that was not completed at press time. Forest Lake will travel to Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, April 23, then returns home to host White Bear Lake on Monday, April 26, starting at 7 p.m.
