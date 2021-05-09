Rangers ranked 7th in Class 4A after 6-2 start
The Forest Lake softball team rebounded from a home loss to White Bear Lake on Monday, April 26, to win two straight Suburban East Conference games.
The Rangers, who were ranked seventh in the state in Class 4A by the Minnesota High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association in a poll released on Thursday, April 29, began the week with the 10-5 setback against the fourth-ranked Bears, a game in which Forest Lake committed a whopping seven errors that led to eight unearned runs.
“We struggled, especially on defense,” coach Sean Hall admitted. “It was defensively one of the ugliest games we have played since I have been here.
“But White Bear Lake is a very good team. There’s a reason they’ve only lost one game this season, and you can’t take anything away from them. You have to tip your cap to them; but you also have to look in the mirror and figure out what mistakes you need to clean up.”
Senior Logan Anderson led the offense with a three-hit night that included a home run and a double, while junior Ruby LaMere also homered against the Bears.
Wednesday, April 28, the Rangers bounced back from the White Bear Lake loss to beat East Ridge 5-1 behind the fine pitching of freshman Hannah Tong, who allowed just three hits while striking out 13.
“Hannah Tong pitched a gem, and we made the plays behind her,” Hall said. “Offensively we didn’t have an unbelievable game, but we got enough big hits to cash in when we needed to.”
Forest Lake finished with nine hits against the Raptors, with senior Shelby Ringwelski, junior Aryn Blumenthal and sophomore Bethany Weiss collecting two hits apiece.
On Friday, April 30, the Rangers scored five runs in the first two innings, then held on to knock off Mounds View 6-4.
Anderson homered in the first inning and also had a double and a single for three of Forest Lake’s four hits. The other hit was a bases-loaded single by Weiss that produced three runs in the second.
That proved to be enough offense, although Mounds View scored four runs in the sixth to make things interesting.
“We had an uh-oh inning late in the game, and that’s always scary,” Hall said. “But it was good to see us bounce back and figure things out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.