The Forest Lake girls softball team finished second in the state in Class 4A and posted a season's record of 24-5.

MANKATO -- The Forest Lake softball team fell just short in its pursuit of a state title, losing to Rosemount 5-1 in the Class 4A State Championship contest played are Caswell Park on Wednesday, June 16.

The Rangers, who advanced to the title game with wins over Stillwater and Chanhassen on Tuesday, June 15, managed just five hits in the championship game loss. They scored their lone run in the sixth when senior Megan Wolff singled home senior Katrina Yaeger.

Rosemount scored a single run in the third on an RBI hit by Paige Zender, then broke the game open when Zender hit a grand slam in the fifth.

Forest Lake finished the season with a 24-5 record.

