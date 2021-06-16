MANKATO -- The Forest Lake softball team fell just short in its pursuit of a state title, losing to Rosemount 5-1 in the Class 4A State Championship contest played are Caswell Park on Wednesday, June 16.
The Rangers, who advanced to the title game with wins over Stillwater and Chanhassen on Tuesday, June 15, managed just five hits in the championship game loss. They scored their lone run in the sixth when senior Megan Wolff singled home senior Katrina Yaeger.
Rosemount scored a single run in the third on an RBI hit by Paige Zender, then broke the game open when Zender hit a grand slam in the fifth.
Forest Lake finished the season with a 24-5 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.