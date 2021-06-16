Muellner pitches Rangers to section title
Two weeks ago, seventh grader Avery Muellner was pitching on the Forest Lake ninth grade softball team.
“We pulled her up for sections, and she struck out three against Duluth East,” coach Sean Hall said. “Then in practice the next day she struck out nine of our kids in a row. The girls were telling me, ‘She’s pretty good. We should be ready to use her.’”
Hall decided to use Muellner in the most harrowing of situations: in a Class 4A Section 7 elimination game against Blaine at St. Francis on Tuesday, June 8. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded in the first inning, and the Rangers already down 1-0, but struck out the hitter to end the threat.
“I was nervous, but I knew the team had my back, so everything was good,” Muellner said. “It was exciting just to have my name added to the roster for sections.”
Muellner shut out the Bengals for the next five innings, pitching around five walks and two hits while fanning nine to allow Forest Lake come back and claim a 2-1 victory.
“All of our pitchers – [senior] Megan Wolff and [freshman] Hannah Tong – have done a great job for us this year,” Hall said. “In the Blaine game, the strike zone was very small, and Avery came in and did a great job of working with that strike zone.”
Forest Lake clawed out a pair of runs in the bottom of the second thanks to doubles by Wolff and fellow senior Hailey Pitzl as well as a sacrifice fly by junior Ruby LaMere.
That 2-1 victory advanced the Rangers into the section championships at St. Francis on Thursday, June 10, against Andover, a team that beat Forest Lake 4-3 on June 5. That loss meant the Rangers would need to sweep a doubleheader to earn its third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
“The best thing that happened to us was losing that game to Andover,” Hall said. “It gave us a chance to work on some things, but also to dig deep and think about what we wanted to be.”
What Hall wanted the Ranger offense to do was focus on “winning ugly.”
“There are times we try to hit the six-run home run instead of just hitting the ball hard on the ground,” Hall said. “In the rematch against Andover, we executed the game plan to perfection. We were willing to get bunts down and do the little things to score runs.”
In the first game, Forest Lake made a two-out throwing error that allowed the Huskies to score a first-inning run. But the Rangers got that run back in the bottom of the second thanks to a two-base error, a groundout and a wild pitch.
Then in the fourth inning, Forest Lake erupted for 10 runs in a rally that had a wobbly start. The Rangers had a runner caught at home on a squeeze bunt and seemed on the verge of getting shut down when the next batter, senior Shelby Ringwelski, fell behind in the count 0-2. But Ringwelski fought back to draw a walk, and RBI singles by LaMere and Pitzl opened the floodgates for a 10-run rally and an 11-1 lead that ended up being the final score.
“That’s one of the best innings we’ve had since I’ve been at Forest Lake,” Hall said. “It started out shaky, but we’re always going to be aggressive on the bases – so sometimes we’re going to make mistakes. Our girls fought through that. They did a bunch of little things, like putting the ball on the ground and driving it up the middle, and just kept scoring runs.”
Tong was the winning pitcher in that game, giving up just one hit and that lone unearned run while fanning seven in four innings.
The second game was dominated by the Rangers, who scored two runs in the second inning and broke the game open with a four-run fourth that featured a based-loaded three-run double by sophomore Bethany Weiss.
“When Bethany hits that big double in the gap, we breathed a sigh of relief,” Hall said. “If we don’t score there, we wonder if we were keeping the door open for them to turn things around and put the pressure on us.”
Muellner would not allow that to happen, giving up just five hits and one walk while notching six strikeouts in a complete-game 7-0 victory.
“Avery has this wicked curveball, and any time she throws it in the strike zone, hitters can’t hit it,” said senior Logan Anderson, Muellner’s catcher. “She hits her spots and varies her speeds well. Other teams just can’t hit her.”
And after the first-inning error in the opening game, the Rangers tightened up the defense, making several impressive catches to not allow Andover to gain any momentum.
“It really added to my confidence, because I knew any time the other team hit the ball, my defense had my back,” Muellner said. “Our defense is just insanely strong.”
Forest Lake earned its 16th berth in the state softball tournament, not to mention its fourth straight and its 10th in the last 13 seasons.
“We knew we had to win or we were done, so I was proud of how everyone responded in that do-or-die situation,” said Anderson, one of the team’s captains.
Forest Lake defeated Stillwater and Chanhassen in the state tournament on Tuesday, June 15. The Rangers will play Rosemount in the state championship game today at Caswell Field starting at noon.
