The Forest Lake softball team has its backs against the wall in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament.
The Rangers won their first two contests before losing to Andover on Saturday, June 5. That means Forest Lake had to win a consolation contest on Tuesday, June 8 – a game that was not completed at press time – just to advance to the section championship game.
The Rangers opened tournament play by stomping Duluth East in a home contest on Wednesday, June 2. Forest Lake pounded out 14 hits and stole eight bases to crush the Greyhounds 13-1.
Senior Megan Wolff had three hits, including a pair of doubles; senior Katrina Yaeger had two singles and two stolen bases; and Ruby LaMere had two hits, a single and a double, and also stole two bases. Sophomore Bethany Weiss had two hits, including a home run, and finished with three RBIs.
Forest Lake then knocked off Anoka 9-3 in a second-round contest played at Rice Creek Field on Saturday, June 5. The Rangers crushed 13 more hits, including six for extra bases – a home run by senior Logan Anderson and two doubles by senior Hailey Pitzl led the way – and stole five more bases, with senior Shelby Ringwelski swiping a pair.
But in the winners bracket final against Andover, Forest Lake dropped a 4-3 decision despite 10 hits, including two by both Yaeger and Wolff. Freshman Hannah Tong was solid in the circle for the Rangers, allowing seven hits and two walks while piling up 10 strikeouts, but two Ranger errors led to an unearned run that proved to be the difference in the contest.
If Forest Lake won its game against either Anoka or Blaine on Tuesday, June 8, the Rangers would play Andover on Thursday, June 10, at St. Francis, with first pitch set for 3:30 p.m. The Rangers, who are ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 4A, must beat Andover twice that day to earn a berth in the state tournament.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Forest Lake defeated Blaine 2-1 on Tuesday, June 8 to reach the championship game against Andover.
