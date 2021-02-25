The Forest Lake boys and girls soccer teams are using an end-of-season round-robin Suburban East Conference tournament as preparation for their section tournaments, which are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The SEC Tournament split the league into three “pods,” with the top four teams playing a bracketed tournament to determine the league title. The remaining six teams were lumped into two different three-team groups for a round-robin playoff.
The Forest Lake boys opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Park on Thursday, Oct. 1. Sophomore James Oberholtzer and senior Carter Thiesfeld each scored a goal, while junior goalkeeper Terek Tomas turned aside 10 Wolfpack shots to preserve the win.
The Rangers closed the tournament with a game at Irondale on Tuesday, Oct. 6, that was not completed at press time.
On the girls side, Forest Lake suffered a 6-0 loss at Cretin-Durham Hall on Thursday, Oct. 1. Sophomore Brianna Thompson finished with 22 saves in goal for the Rangers.
The Forest Lake girls will close the regular season with a home contest against Irondale on Thursday, Oct. 8, starting at 7 p.m.
