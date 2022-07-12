Former Forest Lake Area High School baseball star Matt Wallner has been invited to the annual MLB All-Star Futures Game that will take place on Saturday, July 16, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
"It’s a great honor and [I'm] certainly looking forward to the experience and opportunity," Wallner said, calling it a "once in a lifetime opportunity."
Wallner was chosen as Mr. Baseball Choice in Minnesota back in 2016. He also is the first Minnesota native since Joe Mauer in 2003 to represent the Twins at the All-Star Futures Game.
The Twins drafted Wallner with the 39th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He will represent his home state Twins with St. Paul Saints infielder Spencer Steer. MLB.com ranks Wallner as the Twins’ eighth best prospect in their system.
As a starter between 2017-19, Wallner had a .337 batting average and 190 RBIs at Southern Mississippi. He also had 58 home runs, including 23 home runs in his junior season. Wallner is currently with the Twins’ Double-A affiliate, the Wichita Wind Surge in the Texas League. His next stop will be the Saints if promoted.
With the Wind Surge this season, Wallner has 76 hits, 14 doubles, 21 home runs (second best in the league) and a league-leading 59 RBIs. He’s also sporting a .292 batting percentage and .430 on base percentage, the latter ranking as the fourth highest in the Texas League.
Wallner also made it on MLB.com’s Prospect Pipeline Team of the Week after hits in all five games this past week, including two home runs on the Fourth of July.
Wallner is starting to garner more attention and continues to rise in Minnesota’s system because of his hitting ability and strong arm that has helped him in the outfield.
