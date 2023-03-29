Wallner starts with Saints, expected to see more time with the Twins
Former Forest Lake baseball standouts Matt Wallner and Zack Raabe are preparing for their upcoming seasons with the St. Paul Saints and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, respectively, with a shared target in mind: move up to the next level.
Wallner and Raabe are, of course, at different stages of their development. For Wallner, the goal is to return across the river to Minneapolis to play for the Minnesota Twins. The organization optioned him to their Triple-A St. Paul affiliate earlier this month after a promotion last September kept him in the Majors for the final three weeks of the season. There’s a good chance he will be back with the Twins at a later date this season, according to the Pioneer Press.
“Obviously, the main goal is getting over to Minneapolis and winning over there,” Wallner said.
For Raabe, the goal is to keep moving up in the Milwaukee Brewers’ system. There’s two more stops — the Biloxi Shuckers (AA) in Mississippi and the Nashville Sounds (AAA) — between him and his MLB debut.
“Hopefully, I’ll be there for as long as I need to be, but then keep moving up the ladder, so I’m very excited to start in Appleton,” Raabe said.
Promotions
Wallner made his MLB debut against the Cleveland Guardians on Sept. 17 on the road with some of his family in the stands. It couldn’t have been scripted any better, as the 25-year-old hit a home run off former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber for his first hit in the Majors.
“That was the best part of it, that they were able to be there and see that,” Wallner said. “That was a lot of fun.”
Wallner spent the final three weeks of the season with the Twins, where he saw 57 plate appearances in 18 games. Wallner recorded 13 hits, two home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs in all. He also drew seven walks. Wallner said he felt good about how he adjusted in the first few games, adding not “trying to do too much” helped.
“I just try to keep it simple, honestly – as lame as that sounds,” Wallner said of his success in his stint with the Twins. “I think that helped me a lot.”
Wallner held a .228 batting average, .323 on-base percentage and .709 on-base plus slugging percentage. While there wasn’t necessarily one takeaway from the experience, he said learning and observing how other players prepare for games and how they go about their routines helped.
“I think it was really great to kind of get that experience and learn from that going forward, now that I’ve had that experience is, I think, very beneficial to me. … It was surreal,” Wallner said of his debut and the experience.
Across the country in North Carolina, Raabe had recorded 26 RBIs, 57 hits, a .228 average, .364 OBP and .648 OPS in 76 games with the Mudcats last season. He also drew 51 walks in the 250 plate appearances.
He had been in his apartment for around three hours or so after getting back from the Carolina Mudcats’ Sunday afternoon game last Aug. 23 – in which he didn’t play – when he received a phone call from Mudcats’ manager Victor Estevez. The 23-year-old found out he would have a different address for his new place of work. It happened to be about 300 miles from his hometown of Forest Lake, where he graduated high school in 2018, rather than the roughly 1,250 miles from Zebulon, North Carolina.
“He just said, ‘Hey, congratulations, you just got promoted to High-A,’” Raabe recalled about the phone call. Raabe woke up at 3 a.m. the next morning and made the roughly 18-hour drive from North Carolina to Appleton, Wisconsin, so he could join the Timber Rattlers, the Brewers’ High-A affiliate.
“I was really hoping I was going to be able to play up there. I was ready for it, so when I got the call, I was pretty relieved and excited to get to Appleton,” he said.
Raabe said it’s exciting because he’s closer to Minnesota, so it’s easier for his family to come visit. In 10 games with Wisconsin at the end of last season, Raabe drove in two runs, drew seven walks and registered seven hits in 26 plate appearances (.269 avg., .412 OBP and .835 OPS).
“It was kind of just like a little boost of energy for me, which was good being that I was so excited to be there, and I was very happy that I could produce and help the team win as much as I could,” Raabe said.
Raabe said gaining that experience before the offseason helped his confidence, and getting acclimated was easy because he already knew people on the team. That included his new manager, Joe Ayrault, who previously managed the Mudcats.
Preparation
Wallner spent almost all of his offseason in Mississippi near where he went to college at the University of Southern Mississippi, and one area he honed in on during the break was his swing.
“I was kind of playing with my swing, [with] a couple different things, and some things I liked, some things I didn’t,” Wallner said of his offseason focus. “I’m just trying to kind of hit more fastballs up in the zone, especially. [It] was kind of the big takeaway from this offseason.”
Wallner drove in three runs on six hits and a home run in his 29 plate appearances at spring training in Florida, and he finished with a .207 average, .303 OBP and .648 OPS. Wallner said he’s trying to be patient getting back into things, and he said he learned a lot from spring training about how other players approach the game.
Wallner said he is focused on what made him successful last season: being patient and selective at the plate.
“Obviously, the short answer is trying to get back up to Minnesota,” Wallner said. “But [I’m] just trying to focus on some things that I did well last year, hitting off speed and taking walks, and then just try to build on it and hopefully take down the swing-and-miss and be aggressive in better counts and more patient in other counts where I don’t chase as much.”
In the past, Wallner said he “tried to do a little bit too much” at the beginning of the season, which led to some slow starts. Take last season with the Wichita Wind Surge, for example. Wallner struck out 23 times and recorded just three hits in the first 11 games of the year. Simplifying his game at the beginning of the season instead of trying to hit a home run in every plate appearance is something he wants to focus on.
“Early in the spring, I kind of tend to swing a little bit too much … [I’m not] used to seeing the ball as much early in the spring,” Wallner said. “The more that I’ve seen pitches and what not, it’s coming back, so just getting reps. I think it comes with time.”
He’s excited to get back into routine with the season opener for the Saints on Friday, March 31.
“I feel like I’m in a good spot right now,” Wallner said. “So hopefully I can keep doing what I’ve been doing once the season starts.”
Raabe has been in Arizona for spring training, where a typical day sees him wake up around 6:30 a.m. and leave the field around 4 p.m. Raabe spent most of his offseason in Wisconsin, but he came back to Minnesota a few times to go to the University of Minnesota to work out at the facilities and catch up with the coaches. He said he focused mostly on his power, timing and controlling his strikeout rate during the break. Now, he’s focused on spring training to prepare for the season.
“I went from hitting off a machine to guys throwing 99, so just getting my timing back, seeing the ball well, putting the ball in play, and then defensively just to try to make as many plays as I can to help the team win,” Raabe said.
Raabe said he’s excited for the season to begin with the opener just over a week away on Friday, April 7. He said he wants to increase his power because that’s an area he can still improve on, and he’s focused on limiting his strikeout rate this year, too.
“I’m trying to hit the ball harder as much as I can, more consistent than I did last year,” he said.
Even though he’s at the next level and one stop closer to his dream, he said he knows he can’t worry about when the next promotion will come because it’s out of his control.
“Never too high, never too low, you just got to stay even-keeled as much as you can,” Raabe said of the development process.
What he can control is his approach, something he isn’t changing for his first full season in Wisconsin even though he moved up a level. Raabe said it’s more about becoming comfortable.
“I play the game the way that I know how to play it; that’s what got me here,” Raabe said. “I’m very, very confident in the way I can play and the way I can help win games. I try not to change as much as I can because I think that gets guys in trouble if they try to do too much and then everything starts spinning on them, and they start getting in bigger slumps, so I have to try to do what I’m good at and maximize that to the best of my ability.”
