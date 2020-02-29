Forest Lake’s Derrick Cardinal won his third consecutive state title by claiming victory in the 126-pound Class 3A championship match at the State Wrestling Tournament held at the Xcel Center on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The junior defeated Joey Novak of New Prague 4-2 in the title match to become the first three-time state champion in school history.

Cardinal had smooth sailing to the championship match. On Friday, Feb. 28, he pinned Aiden Erickson of Hastings in 1:24 to win his opening match, then earned a pin over Jared Spohn of Sauk Rapids-Rice in 2:18 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals, where he claimed a 16-5 major decision over Kyler Wong of Wayzata.

Cardinal finished the season with a spotless 50-0 record.

The Rangers had a total of four wrestlers reach the medal stand beside Cardinal. Junior Tyler Raway finished fourth at 160 pounds, senior Jeremiah Vanacker paced fifth at 106, freshman Jacob Aho took sixth at 113, and sophomore Dan Vanacker earned sixth at 132.

Tags

Load comments