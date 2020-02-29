Forest Lake’s Derrick Cardinal won his third consecutive state title by claiming victory in the 126-pound Class 3A championship match at the State Wrestling Tournament held at the Xcel Center on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The junior defeated Joey Novak of New Prague 4-2 in the title match to become the first three-time state champion in school history.
Cardinal had smooth sailing to the championship match. On Friday, Feb. 28, he pinned Aiden Erickson of Hastings in 1:24 to win his opening match, then earned a pin over Jared Spohn of Sauk Rapids-Rice in 2:18 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals, where he claimed a 16-5 major decision over Kyler Wong of Wayzata.
Cardinal finished the season with a spotless 50-0 record.
The Rangers had a total of four wrestlers reach the medal stand beside Cardinal. Junior Tyler Raway finished fourth at 160 pounds, senior Jeremiah Vanacker paced fifth at 106, freshman Jacob Aho took sixth at 113, and sophomore Dan Vanacker earned sixth at 132.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.