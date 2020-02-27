Two candidates hoping to pull off an upset victory in the next general election met in a debate over who would best lead the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party to that victory in Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District.
In the debate, held at the Monticello Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 19, DFL candidates Tawnja Zahradka, of Forest Lake, and Ian Todd, of Sauk Rapids, acknowledged the difficult odds of a win, but both agreed that incumbent Republican Tom Emmer is beatable. Emmer was first elected in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018 with 61% of the vote in a historically Republican-leaning district.
“I like to win and I’m a competitor,” Zahradka said in her introduction. “There is not one part of me that’s in this race to lose.” She is a political newcomer who has never sought or held office.
Todd also has not held office, but he is reentering familiar territory. He ran and lost to Emmer in the 2018 race.
“We brought us 9 points closer,” Todd said. “I’m so proud of what we accomplished. I know that me being here is audacious. It always has been, from the beginning.”
Candidates answered a list of questions prepared in advance by the Minnesota 6th Congressional District DFL party, in coordination with a group called Wright County Indivisible, a political activism group.
Although the two debaters largely agreed with each other as they ran through a checklist of traditional Democratic positions, some differences were noted. Regarding health care, Todd pushed for single-payer, universal health care.
“Health care most certainly is a right,” Todd said. “The way that we actually move towards that, towards actually securing that right for all Americans, is by making sure that we secure ‘Medicare for All.’ We have to have a single-payer, universal health care system because that’s the only system that truly makes sure that everybody is covered.”
Zahradka agreed that health care is a right, but said strengthening the Affordable Care Act and preserving people’s right to choose health care providers and doctors was a better option for the district.
“I think that if we want to win the 6th District, a district that’s full of conservatives — a district where we need to have a tent that brings everybody into the tent — if we try to ram Medicare for All down their throats, they stop listening,” Zahradka said. Explaining that she would “love” to have Medicare for All, she went on to state that there aren’t enough votes to make that happen at present. “We’ve got to win the 6th. If you force Medicare for All down the peoples’ throats in the 6th, guess what’s going to happen: You’ll have two more years of Tom Emmer.”
Todd said in reply, “Of course, I am not going to sacrifice good enough for perfect, better for perfect, which means, yes, if it’s not possible for us to get Medicare for All quite yet, then I will vote for a public option.
“If we actually want to bring people into the DFL, if we want them to vote for us, we have to give them something better than what the Republicans are offering. Medicare for All is that.”
On topics such as climate change, gun control, unions, infrastructure repair and immigration, each candidate outlined similar views.
“This [climate change] is a crisis. We need to brand this as a crisis. We have a hole in our roof that’s melting our planet,” Zahradka said. “If we don’t have a healthy, safe planet, it doesn’t matter if we have good schools; it doesn’t matter if we have healthy people; it doesn’t matter if we have equal rights, because we’ll be at each others’ throats to find a glass of water.”
Zahradka said the country has to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, support the Green New Deal, stop subsidizing the fossil fuel industry, and get to zero emissions by 2050. “We need wind, we need solar, we need hydro, we need geothermal. We need all of these technologies that can get us there,” she said.
“This is something that we should have been dealing with decades ago, because we’ve known about this for decades,” Todd said, noting that the country has to transition to a green energy grid “as soon as humanly possible.”
Pledging that he will never accept contributions from the fossil fuel industry, Todd placed a good share of the blame for the climate change blowback on “money in politics” … a refrain that he returned to several times during the debate.
In a question regarding the widening income gap, Todd said: “Money does have to be removed from politics, because one of the reasons why there happens to be such a wide gap has to do with the fact that, for the first time in our country, the richest 1% are paying less in taxes than the poorest Americans. How did we let that happen? We
have to switch away from trickle down economics that has been absolutely decimating us, destroying our middle class.”
After a question expressing increased concern for the country’s fragile democracy, Todd said, “I thoroughly believe that Donald Trump is just a symptom of a much greater problem that we have in our country. And that problem has to do with the money that we allow to flow into Washington.”
Zahradka returned a couple of times to her own story of sexual harassment during her years as host of the television program “The Minnesota Experience,” which aired for 23 years after she was crowned Mrs. Minnesota in 1995. Her departure, she claims, was due to being forced out after complaining about sexual harassment in the workplace.
This treatment was one of the reasons Zahradka said she entered the race.
“It’s personal to me,” she said. “It’s one of the reasons I got into this race. It’s one of the reasons I decided to stand up and fight back.”
She stressed that being a woman will be a positive attribute in the upcoming election. Noting that Amy Klobuchar won the majority of Senate votes in the 6th District in the last election, she said, “Women right now are on fire. They’re angry. They’re upset. My story resonates.”
Youth also matters, Todd countered, adding that he also deserves a second shot at the seat after seeing notable gains in his first race.
“We have to get the young people out to vote. I think a millennial like me, I’m going to be able to do that. I’m going to reach people who have a lot of concerns about the direction that our country is going. What they want to hear right now is bold action,” Todd said.
“I was so proud that I got to run in 2018. That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever done in my life,” he added about his experience with the 2018 campaign.
Zahradka agreed with Todd when he said, “We are absolutely going to be able to get Tom Emmer out of office this year, but we have to work for it.”
This was the first debate featuring the two candidates, but a second debate will likely take place prior to the DFL CD6 convention on May 9 in St. Cloud, when delegates will endorse a candidate as their choice to face Emmer in the general election on Nov. 3. Generally, candidates abide by the endorsement, but they do not have to do so, as they have the option of challenging the endorsement in the state primary election on Aug. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.