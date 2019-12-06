UCare, an independent, community-based health plan, has promoted Forest Lake resident Amy Christensen, RN, BSN, PHN, to cice president of clinical services. Christensen started her career at UCare in 2009 as a disease management complex care nurse before advancing to manager roles in quality improvement, performance analytics and clinical services. In her role as vice president, Christensen provides strategic oversight for clinical operations, clinical innovation and research, care management, quality assurance and outreach projects.
