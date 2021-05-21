Council considers permanent change to the city’s ordinances to allow for outdoor dining
The Forest Lake City Council largely agreed upon the extension of a temporary lifting of right-of-way restrictions, which allows restaurants to use parking lots or green space near their businesses for outdoor uses such as dining, during its May 17 workshop.
Under the city’s emergency declaration, which went into effect at the beginning of the pandemic, the lifting of those restrictions during emergency orders allowed the city to circumvent its own ordinances to allow businesses to utilize outdoor space for outdoor shopping or dining. Roughly five restaurants took advantage of the lifting over the past year.
Once Gov. Tim Walz or the city lifts the ongoing emergency declaration, whichever comes first, current ordinance requires businesses to go through a site review with an approval from the city. Zoning Administrator Donovan Hart said, in his conversations with restaurant owners, some have expressed interest in expansion of outdoor spaces, but owners don’t have the appetite to pursue those options through the planning commission.
“Things are so much in flux that they weren’t willing to commit the resources, and it seems to me there might be a better option to perhaps create summer sidewalk dining rules where there’s administrative staff review,” Hart said.
The council, unanimous in its discussion, suggested to city staff a review of a temporary ordinance that, once emergency declarations are disbanded, would continue the use of those spaces through September.
“I love the temporary summer idea. I think it’s a great compromise. ... I think it’s a nice added benefit to the community and make it more community friendly,” said council member Kelly Monson, also noting how the outdoor dining season is short in Minnesota.
“I’d like to see that remain in place or expand to help that situation out. I agree with council members talking about summers are short. I think this is a golden opportunity to make it nice for a lot of restaurants and for the city of Forest Lake; make it more welcoming,” council member Sam Husnik said.
The council also suggested a more permanent change of the ordinance, to be discussed prior to the 2022 outdoor dining season, that would allow businesses to work with city administration to continue operations in those spaces, with some restrictions.
“I’m thinking basically put some parameters on it,” Hart said.
Mayor Mara Bain said: “I do like some sort of an administrative process to allow for staff to administratively approve whatever we define as a summer patio option. That does cut back on what it takes for a business to be able to go through that process, like the site plan.” Bain said she also noted the potential ordinance change communicates “what’s important to us.”
Any temporary changes would be put to a council vote at a future date, but a vote on a temporary allowance would likely be voted on as soon as the city considers lifting its own emergency declaration. More permanent changes would likely be worked out through a council workshop and vote on another date.
Water tower updates
Changes to the designs on the city’s two water towers were discussed as the city looks forward to repainting the structures — something that the water towers require roughly every 10-20 years due to wear and tear.
“We’re at about year 15 now,” Public Works Superintendent Dave Adams said. “The main purpose is to protect the steel itself.”
The logos would be painted on two sides of each of the towers, allowing for four options on two towers. Adams presented four options to council, including various combinations of the Forest Lake Rangers logo, the Forest Lake city logo, or other options the council wanted to consider. All four council members and Bain indicated they didn’t have strong reactions toward one direction or another, but did have a variation in opinions.
Council Member Kathy Bystrom indicated she wasn’t amenable to the idea of more Rangers logos due to the city’s two other schools in the area.
“I think it’s important to remember we have three schools in the city,” Bystrom said.
Husnik said he would like to see all four sides be painted with the city’s logo, but also added he didn’t have strong feelings on the topic, as well.
Bain noted that it could be seen as a departure from the city’s partnership with the school district if the council decided to remove the Ranger logo in the place of a logo for the city.
“It’s branded Ranger today, so to not brand it Rangers feels like a departure of the strong partnership we have,” Bain said. Council member Hanna Valento echoed that sentiment, but also supported Bystrom’s concern for all three schools. Valento suggested outreach to the community for feedback, and Adams said that would work with the timeline, which would require finalization by late summer so they could put the project out for a bid by September.
Bain stressed her desire to not develop new logos for the city, and to reach out to the school district for its logo preferences.
Future bonding bill proposals
The council heard a first proposal of what the city should propose to the state Legislature for the bonding bill, which opens for proposals in June.
In February, the city heard a presentation by the Rice Creek Watershed District about a stormwater drainage proposal that would require the city to purchase acreage for a large pond.
The proposal, as it stands, would mean a city purchase of roughly 170 acres of land for the project, an estimated cost of $4.25 million.
“A lot of that had to do with creating a regional pathway with open space and open channel ditches from the wetland to wetland that eventually would be a pond or small lake regional stormwater pond. And why we talked about a regional pond is that we figured that one large pond is better than a bunch of small ponds as development comes,” City Administrator Patrick Casey said.
In previous discussions with members of the state Legislature, Bain and Casey said they had found that infrastructure and environmental work to be popular and received a lot of traction.
“Anything that can combine recreation with clean water seemed to get bumped to the top of the list. In this case, we’re able to have clean water plus recreation amenities, but economic development and being ahead of how those areas are being managed seems to be a very attractive project,” Bain said.
City Engineer Ryan Goodman explained that a stormwater project at this leg of the watershed means a reduced infrastructure need, leading to a cost-savings benefit, and an environmental benefit.
“The reality is if things aren’t starting to be completed upstream of where all this water drains, the infrastructure gets that much bigger downstream, and that’s the cost-savings that we’re talking about and the environmental savings that is going to occur here,” Goodman said. “Also on an economic development side of things. We’ve been in partnership with Washington County, which, you’re right in the tech corridor, so that’s going to be brought into this big time. That’ll directly affect the acreage on the city’s lot to help meet those stormwater requirements.”
Bystrom indicated the case Goodman made was a “pretty compelling” one for an application for the bonding bill, but she still had concerns about past priorities for the city like the road construction and lift installations on North Shore Trail. However, Bystrom especially noted the city’s past failed bonding attempt for a pedestrian bridge over Highway 97 by Forest Lake Area Middle School and High School. Construction was completed last summer on a new roundabout, with four separate crosswalks with flashing lights on the signs. The project was funded partly by the city and partly by MnDoT. Safety concerns at that intersection have been a high priority for the city and the school district since 2016 when a student was fatally hit by a car crossing the highway.
However, Police Chief Richard Peterson indicated that, even while student foot traffic may not have been as high this year due to pandemic restrictions, the roundabout has “definitely improved safety tenfold, no doubt about it.” Bystrom asked for continued updates and indicated she wanted to keep this project near the top of projects for future consideration.
Monson agreed, but also said that finding projects for the bonding bill was a little bit of “playing politics” and the council needed to first consider what they believed would get approved.
“I mean, trust me, North Shore Trail, you all know we need to fix it. But I think in this situation, you have to look at what’s going to get funded and play the game,” she said.
Bain said she’d like to see more specificity on the project before submitting it to the state Legislature for consideration for the bonding bill. Because projects proposed for the bill are competitive, Goodman said he believes this one is a good bet for receiving funding.
“For how big of a regional impact we could have if we go do this now versus trying to retrofit this after the fact, it’ll be a unique submittal. The things that would be affected are longterm stuff a lot of [bond] applications can’t touch us in,” Goodman said.
