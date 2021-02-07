The Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic ski teams both defeated Mounds View and Roseville in a meet held Friday, Jan. 22, at Les Bolstad Golf Course on the University of Minnesota campus.
In the boys race, the Rangers claimed the top four spots and defeated Mounds View 90-53 while beating Roseville 89-53. Senior Drew Sampson led Forest Lake with a time of 14:35 in the classic race, while fellow senior Jonathan Hudrlik was second with a 14:39 clocking.
Rounding out the top four for the Rangers was junior Ryan Houseman in third at 14:43 and freshman Jacob Kensey next at 15:25. Among the top displacers for Forest Lake were sophomores Damian Langer with a time of 15:38 and Johnny Rink with a 16:16 clocking.
In the girls race, Forest Lake claimed three of the top four places in beating Mounds View 86-66 while besting Roseville 84-70. Senior Amelea Hauer won the girls race with a time of 15:48, followed by junior Isabel Castilleja at 16:58.
Sophomore Maria Stockinger was fourth with a time of 17:50, while senior Jenna Stockinger placed eighth at 19:08. Close behind were eighth grader Clara Zak in 10th with a time of 19:20, and seventh grader Madi Niznik placed 12th with a 19:38 clocking.
The Nordic teams will return to racing on Friday, Jan. 29, when they compete against East Ridge, Park of Cottage Grove, Stillwater and Woodbury at Battle Creek Regional Park. The boys race begins at 3 p.m., with the girls race to follow at 4:15 p.m.
