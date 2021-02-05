Rangers crush 2 Suburban East Conference foes
The Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic ski squads took part in an unusual meet at Irondale on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
In that competition skiers were paired up and took turns skiing 1-kilometer legs, with the duos eventually combining to cover 6 kilometers.
“It is a smaller distance than our normal 5K races,” Forest Lake coach Ryan Wright said. “It simulates an interval workout where you go faster than the normal 5K-pace for a shorter period of time. It also added a component of fun, and there is competition between the pairs of skiers as well as another team.”
While the times the teams posted were carefully scrutinized by Wright and his staff, the coach said he was looking for more than just fast times.
“I was looking for a good effort,” Wright said. “I wanted them to push themselves faster than they normally would.”
That work appeared the pay dividends two days later when Forest Lake swept the competition in a meet against Stillwater and a combined team from East Ridge, Park of Cottage Grove and Woodbury at Battle Creek Regional Park.
The girls took the top three spots and five of the top nine to beat Stillwater 88-71 and knock off the combined squad 88-64.
Sophomore Jordan Parent won the meet with a time of 14:48, while junior Ella Niznik was second (15:30) and freshman Chloe Erickson was third (16:32). Junior Isabel Castilleja placed eighth with a time of 17:12, while sophomore Evelyn Hudrlik was one second behind her in ninth.
The boys also took the top three spots and squeezed five into the top six and seven into the top nine to thump Stillwater 88-59 and hammer the PWER team 90-57.
Junior Noah Erickson won the event with a time of 13:26, followed by fellow junior Ethan Hebert (14:05) and senior Jonathan Hudrlik (14;32). Freshman Jacob Kensy placed fifth (15:08), and junior Ryan Houseman was eight seconds behind him in sixth. Sophomore Damian Langer’s time of 15:26 was good for eighth, and junior Sam Moberg was just two seconds behind him in ninth.
“The sky is still the limit for us, and it was great to pretty much have the full squad together,” Wright said. “The whole team has been putting together good efforts in their workouts and practices, and it’s only a matter of time before we show everyone what our potential is.”
