The Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic ski team continued their dominant seasons by crushing Stillwater in a meet held at Lake Elmo Park Reserve on Thursday, Feb. 18.
On the girls side, the Rangers swept the top six spots in a 90-60 win over Stillwater.
Sophomore Jordan Parent led the way with a time of 18:01, while junior Ella Niznik was second with a 18:47 clocking. Senior Amelea Hauer placed third at 19:28, while freshman Chloe Erickson also broke 20 minutes with a time of 19:51.
Close behind was junior Annabelle Stang in fifth (20:02) and sophomore Evelyn Hudrlik in sixth (20:04).
In the boys race, Forest Lake claimed eight of the top nine spots, include the top five, in a 90-53 rout of the Ponies.
Junior Noah Erickson won the race with a time of 15:36, while fellow junior Ethan Hebert was second with a 16:08 clocking. Senior Jonathan Hudrlik was third with a time of 16:18, followed by senior Drew Sampson in fourth (16:31) and junior Sam Moberg in fifth (17:48).
Junior Ryan Houseman finished seventh (18:02), while freshman Jacob Kensy placed eighth (18:32) and senior Quinlan Bonnett was ninth (18:34).
