For Forest Lake’s girls Nordic skiing team, the Section 4 tournament was the culmination of a season-long goal.
“We always seemed to win conference and lose in sections, or we would lose conference and win sections,” said sophomore Annabelle Stang. “This is the first time we won both in a long time, and that’s a big deal.”
Both the Ranger boys and girls teams dominated the field in the Section 4 tournament, which was raced at Hyland Park Reserve on Thursday, Feb. 6. The girls took four of the top eight spots and had all seven skiers finish in the top 14 – no other school had more than four in that range. The boys’ top four finishers were in the top seven, while all seven skiers ranked among the top 16.
“They had a lead coming out of the classic race in the morning,” Forest Lake coach Ryan Wright said. “That’s our goal, and that’s what we are expecting. They keep surprising me and racing really fast.”
Wright said he liked how the Ranger girls did not relax in the afternoon race, called the “skate,” after performing well in the morning portion of the event, which is called the “classic.”
“Rather than looking over our shoulders and holding a position in the skate, they started passing girls and moving up. They were hungry and on the attack, and they stayed aggressive until the end,” he said.
Freshman Jordan Parent led the way for Forest Lake, finishing second with a final time of 27:59.7. Junior Amelea Hauer was second for the Rangers and fourth overall with a time of 28:46.6, while Stang and fellow sophomore Ella Niznik placed sixth and seventh with times of 29:32.7 and 29:38.3, respectively.
Freshman Evelyn Hudrlik (31:01.2), eighth grader Chloe Erickson (31:08.9) and junior Natalie Runquist (31:31.9) took 12th, 13th, and 14th for Forest Lake.
On the boys side, the Rangers also did not rest on their laurels after solid work during the classic.
“I thought the guys also performed well,” Wright said. “I thought it would be a tight race between our guys and some of the other people in this section, especially with the fast condition. It was exciting to see them to mix it up with some of the best skiers in the state. It gives us an idea of where they stand and how they are skiing.”
Senior Ethan Erickson made a big jump forward in the skate portion, rising from fifth after the classic all the way to second with a total time of 24:34.5.
“The game plan was to be aggressive because we knew the course was fast,” Erickson said. “But you also have to play it smart. What I did was to start out relaxed, and when I got to the back of the course where the hills started to hit, then I started to pick it up.”
Right behind Erickson was his sophomore brother Noah, who placed third overall (24:36.9). Senior Nick Parent (24:50.2) and junior Drew Sampson (25:27.5) finished sixth and seventh, while juniors Ethan Hebert (25:58.2) and Jonathan Hudrlik (25:59.2) placed ninth and 10th, respectively. Senior Isaiah Zak rounded out the scoring by taking 16th with a combined 27.12.8 clocking.
Wright liked how both teams rose to challenge in preparation for the state meet, which will be held at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. On Monday the MSHSL announced that the meet would be moved from its original date of Thursday, Feb. 13, to Friday, Feb. 14, due to sub-zero temperatures in the Thursday forecast. The girls races will run at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., while the boys races are scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
“I reminded them before the race that the results set their seeds and start positions at state,” Wright said. “Regardless if they were a scorer or not, they had to fight for seconds and positions, and that’s what they did. It was an awesome day for us.”
