Both teams see early success
The Forest Lake Rangers boys and girls Nordic skiing teams both placed first in their second conference meet of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Battle Creek Regional Park.
“The meet was fine given the conditions,” Forest Lake coach Ben Fick said. “It was rainy and the snow was mashed potatoes. The boys and girls both finished right about where I expected.”
The boys team finished with 464 points – 15 points ahead of Stillwater and 34 points ahead of third-place Irondale. While the boys team is small and lacks depth, Fick said, his first impression in race action is the group is composed of “very competent” skiers.
“The captains Ryan and Jacob have shown they are team leaders, and they are doing their best to set a good example for the younger skiers,” Fick said. “The improvements will come with time. They just need more time on snow. The challenge is getting on snow consistently.”
Junior Jacob Kensy won his second race of the season with a time of 14:40, which was a 24-second cushion over Irondale’s Noah Besemann.
“Jacob trains very smart; he is a dedicated ski racer,” said Fick, who added that Kensy trains year round. “I was not surprised to see him win. He should be winning many races.”
Senior Ryan Houseman finished at No. 5 with a time of 15:58 while junior Johnny Rink (16:38) and freshman Jonas Herbert (16:40) finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
“Ryan, Johnny and Jonas finished very well,” Fick said. “I expected them to be up there in the results. It’s good for their confidence to know they can perform even in less than ideal conditions.”
The girls team had a smaller margin in the win with a 9-point edge over second-place Mounds View, but a 40-point gap over Roseville. According to Fick, the team’s confidence is growing, and they’re steadily improving.
“Jordan, Maria and Evelyn have all performed great as captains,” Fick said. “The girls are very cohesive, and I expect them to be very high performers.”
Seniors Evelyn Hudrlik (17:21) and Jordan Parent (17:28) and junior Chloe Erickson (17:32) finished No. 2, 3 and 4, respectively, which Fick said was exactly where they were expected to place. Sophomore Norah Hushagen (19:13) finished 12th while senior Maria Stockinger (19:27) completed the race in the No. 14 spot. Freshman Madeleine Bonnett was the final Ranger to finish in the top 20 with a time of 20:09.
Forest Lake’s meet on Thursday, Dec. 15, was postponed due to weather. The team’s next scheduled meet is at Battle Creek Regional Park on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
