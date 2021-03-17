Boys finish 2nd at state by mere 3 points
The Forest Lake girls Nordic ski team entered this year’s state meet as the hunters, looking to catch the St. Paul Highland Park team that had denied them a state title a year before.
The Rangers knew it was possible, since they returned every skier from the team that had finished second by just eight points. Their problem was that the Highlanders also brought their entire team back as well.
“The fact that we had everyone back, and that we had finished second by just a few points, really motivated us,” said junior Annabelle Stang. “We knew they had everyone back, so winning a title would come down to training, to working hard in the off-season and leaving it all out there in practice every day.
“And any day we were sore or tired, we thought, ‘This is how we win.’”
And that was exactly how the Forest Lake girls bagged the first state title for any girls team in school history at the meet, which was held Thursday, March 11, at Giants Ridge in Biwabic. The Rangers rolled to 588 points, 32 more than the defending champs.
But the Forest Lake boys team was on the other end of the sights, having beaten Minneapolis Southwest by an eyelash the previous season. In 2020 the team title had been decided by a tiebreaker, the combined finishing time of each’s four scoring competitors, and the Rangers won by a mere 7.6 seconds.
“We wanted to win again, and we knew they would be the ones we had to beat to win again,” junior Noah Erickson said. “We knew their top two were really good and that they would have been hurt by last year’s result.
“They had the fire, and they used it.”
This year it was the Rangers who felt that disappointment despite putting forth a spirited effort. They finished with 413 points, just 3 behind first-place Southwest.
Forest Lake coach Ryan Wright said he could not have felt more proud about the effort both teams displayed at the meet.
“Whether it was the weird, awkward, delayed start to the season, or the shifting of the schedule all season, the kids never complained,” he said. “They showed up each and every day, and they put in the work.
“They made my job easy: I just showed up and told them what to do. They are the ones who put in the work and made the sacrifices needed to claim a state title. Both teams should be proud of their efforts.”
Taking steps to win
The loss in last year’s championship race led the Forest Lake girls to take a step-by-step approach to knock off Highland Park.
“We knew that we didn’t lose by much, so in the summer, we worked on training hard and training fast,” sophomore Jordan Parent said. “In the winter, whenever we would do something difficult in a workout, Ryan would say, ‘We’re doing this to beat Highland Park.’”
The Rangers winter prep was dealt a blow when Stang broke her right foot, an injury that kept her from skiing until the start of February. But with Stang back in the lineup for the state race on Thursday, Forest Lake adopted a strategy of packing as many skiers before the back of the Highland’s fourth skier.
And that strategy worked perfectly. Highland Park boasted the individual race champ in Molly Moening, but all four of Forest Lake’s scoring skiers finished in front of the Highland Park’s second-place skier to earn the victory.
“That was the race right there,” Wright said. “Our plan was that we would get every point we could, and that includes our point blockers. Our fifth girl, Evelyn Hudrlik, finished in front of Highland Park’s fourth. That showed how deep our team is, and how each and every girl played a huge role in earning this title.”
Stang said Forest Lake focused on building a lead in the first race, which was a “classic” competition, then hold off any charge by Highland Park in the second, or “skate,” competition.
“In the skate, I got to watch Jordan and Amelea [Hauer] finish before I even started, and I finished before several teammates even started,” Stang said. “Unlike a typical race, where everyone is huddled together and nervous, the girls who finished were able to give some energy to the other girls, to hype them to ski well.”
Leading the way was Parent, who finished fifth individually with a combined time of 24:49.2 for her two races. Next for the Rangers was Hauer, a senior who finished 11th with a combined time of 26:04.5.
Close behind was junior Ella Niznik in 16th place (26:18.7), while Stang rounded out Forest Lake’s scoring racers by placing 24th (26:44.7).
Among the displacers, the sophomore Hudrlik placed 32nd (27:08.0), freshman Chloe Erickson took 44th (27:45.9), and junior Isabel Castilleja finished 102nd (29:54.6).
“We somewhat knew we had won, but after a while Ryan called us into our tent and told us we had won,” Parent said. “It was really great to share that emotion with our teammates, to really see what we had accomplished.”
A difficult task to repeat
While the boys entered Friday’s race as the defending champions, Wright and his team knew they faced an uphill battle to repeat.
“Realistically, if everybody has their best day, Southwest is the better team,” he said. “Knowing that, we knew that if we put our best foot forward, we would be there if they slipped up in any way. But they skied very well.
“Having said that, coming within just 3 points of [Southwest], that means our team did everything within their power to compete for the title. Both sides had a perfect day.”
Erickson said his team’s strategy was to put its best foot forward in the classic race, then give themselves a chance to win in skate.
But the Rangers were dealt a strategic blow in the skate race when Southwest’s third skier was paired with Forest Lake’s fourth, senior Jonathan Hudrlik, who was unable to shake his rival. That lifted the Lakers’ team total, and it proved to be the difference.
“Southwest’s third skier was told to just finish as close as you can to Jonathan, who is a much better skier,” Erickson said. “When he did that, we knew it would be super-close. And I had a bad feeling.”
Erickson finished 10th individually with a combined time of 20:58.4 for his two races. Next for the Rangers was junior Ethan Hebert, who placed 15th (21:13.2).
Close behind was senior Drew Sampson in 17th place (21:18.4), while Hudrlik was next (21:19.9).
“Having all four scorers in the top 18 is just unbelievable,” Wright said. “It shows how well our team skied in this race.”
Sophomore Ryan Houseman was 88th (23:29.9), freshman Jacob Kensy took 110th (24:04.2), and junior Sam Moberg finished 125th (24:28.0).
“We were sad and disappointed [when we got the result],” Erickson admitted. “We knew they had the upper hand, but that didn’t make it any better. I know I have next year, but Drew and Jonathan are seniors – they don’t.
“Right now, this is a horrible feeling that I don’t want to feel again.”
Adding to the family
There is no doubt Wright will never forget last week.
The head coach was pleased to watch his girls team make history on Thursday, then admired the gallant effort by the boys team that left them a mere 3 points shy of defending their state crown.
“There was nothing to be disappointed about for the boys – coming in second place by a mere 3 points is nothing to hang their heads over,” he said.
But those were not the only highlights of his week: On Saturday, his wife, Adriane, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Lyla.
And just as a proud father would gush over his newborn, he also gushed about his “family” in the Ranger Nordic ski program, a group that includes a whopping seven pairs of siblings.
“It was one milestone after another this weekend,” he said. “It was exciting for the girls and disappointing for the boys, but [the birth] did help put it in perspective.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.