Masons

Proceeds to benefit breast cancer support group

The Forest Lake Masons will be hosting a BBQ Drive Thru on Sunday, June 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, which is located at 119 SE 8th Ave.

The Fire Fightin Cookin Crew will be making sandwiches made with Smoked Savory Italian Pork or Smoked Pork with BB/Plum sauce.

The cost of the sandwiches is $8 each, with the Masons matching funds donated at the event to support Dragon Divas, a breast cancer support group.

The event is drive-through only, and the food will be prepared using all of the current guidelines for safe distribution.

For more information, visit forestlakemasons.com or the Forest Lake Masons’ Facebook page.

