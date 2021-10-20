Trent Jeans charged with criminal vehicular homicide under influence of alcohol
A 21-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol after a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 10.
A preliminary breath test administered at the scene found Trent Jeans’ blood alcohol content to be 0.213%, more than 2 1/2 times the legal limit. A search warrant for a blood draw was sent to the BCA for further testing.
Forest Lake officers responded at 6:44 p.m. to find a single-vehicle crash at North Shore Trail and 230th Street North. Jeans and two passengers did not sustain any injuries. One passenger, 31-year-old Courtney White, who worked at the Old Log Cabin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, Jeans and the three others were at the Old Log Cabin, drinking and watching football. One passenger, Karl Keller, said Jeans had multiple drinks and shots of alcohol.
When officers asked Jeans how much he had to drink, Jeans replied, “I didn’t count.” Later, he stated he had roughly seven 16-oz Coors Light bottles, but said he wasn’t sure how many he actually drank. After being read his Miranda rights, Jeans gave a statement, and said that he arrived at the Old Log Cabin at roughly 10:30 a.m. and was there until roughly 4 p.m. He returned at 4:15 p.m., when he drank more alcohol. All four left around 5:30, with Jeans driving, to go to Mallard’s Restaurant for dinner. The four stopped by White’s parents house, where they drank more alcohol, before leaving for Mallard’s. When officers asked if he was good enough to drive, Jeans acknowledged to the officers he was not.
Keller said he believed Jeans was driving too fast and then lost control.
Jeans made his first court appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and will have first hearing on Nov. 15.
Jeans faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.