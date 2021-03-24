The Forest Lake boys basketball team advanced to the second round of the Class 4A Section 7 tournament without breaking a sweat.
The Rangers were scheduled to open the tournament with a home game against Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, March 20. But the Bluejackets were forced to forfeit the contest over concerns regarding COVID-19.
As a result, the No. 3 seeded Rangers advanced to the semifinals of the section and a matchup against second-seeded Duluth East, which claimed a 78-59 home win over Anoka in its opening game. Forest Lake’s contest with Duluth East was played on the road on Tuesday, March 23, and was not completed before press time.
If the Rangers won, they advanced to the championship game against the winner of top-seeded Andover and No. 5 seed Coon Rapids. That game will take place Thursday, March 25; if Anoka wins, it will host the championship, but if Coon Rapids wins, Forest Lake would host.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Forest Lake lost at Duluth East by a score of 67-57.
Forest Lake girls enjoy first-round bye
Meanwhile the Forest Lake girls basketball team began Class 4A Section 7 play with a home contest against Andover on Tuesday, March 23, that was not completed at press time.
The Rangers, as the top seed in the section, received a bye into the semifinals, while Andover advanced with a home victory over Anoka.
If Forest Lake won on Tuesday, they advanced to host the championship game of the section to be played on Thursday, March 25. Their opponent would be either second-seeded Cambridge-Isanti or No. 6 seed Coon Rapids.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Forest Lake defeated Andover by a score of 78-54 and will host Cambridge-Isanti in Thursday's championship game starting at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.