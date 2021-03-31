O’Gorman, Sisco win individual titles while team’s 2nd-place finish is best in school history
The Forest Lake gymnastics team found itself in a most unusual position as the evening session of the Class 2A State Gymnastics meet began on Saturday, March 27, at Champlin Park High School. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the MSHSL broke up the day into sessions, instead of all of the teams competing in the facility at once.
The Rangers, who had competed in the afternoon session of the event, had to play the waiting game back in Forest Lake. And Forest Lake had a lot on the line: After their session, two individuals had the best scores in individual events, and senior Claire O’Gorman also had the top all-around score. What’s more, the Rangers led the team competition entering the evening.
“It was nerve-wracking,” O’Gorman admitted. “But you can’t do anything about it at that point; what’s done is done.”
So Forest Lake did its best to enjoy watching the competition from the high school’s media center.
“Normally when we’re at a meet, we can see what’s going on – but we’re also competing,” coach Lindsey Pierron said. “But there was nothing we could do at that point. So we just enjoyed watching the rest of the meet.”
And there was plenty for the Forest Lake gymnasts to enjoy. By the end of the evening, the Rangers learned they had two individual event champions — O’Gorman in the floor exercise and junior Keely Sisco on the balance beam — while O’Gorman placed second in the all-around competition.
The team’s score of 146.775 put the Rangers in second place, trailing only Sartell’s winning score of 148.050 but more than a full point ahead of third-place Owatonna. That team finish is the best in Forest Lake gymnastics history.
“That was our best performance of the season,” Pierron said. “We had 18 out of 20 routines ‘hit,’ meaning we really only had two falls in the entire meet. It was the best our team could have done, and I was really proud of them.”
O’Gorman starts out strong
O’Gorman began the competition with her two favorite events, the floor exercise and vault. And she took that as a good sign.
“I liked starting off with my two best events,” she said. “On the floor, I thought that was one of my best routines – I got the same score at section, and I was proud of that. I was happy about my vault; I knew it would be hard to match my score from last week.”
O’Gorman posted a 9.650 score on the floor, thanks to a routine that included a jump that was not featured in her routine at sections.
“Our hope was to have her jumps match her tumbling,” Pierron said. “Her tumbling is outstanding; her jumps are good and clean, but she didn’t really have an advanced jump in her routine. I think the judges [at state] remembered her routine – and how clean her lines were – all day.”
A realist, O’Gorman was surprised to win floor because she knew scores generally rise as the day progresses.
“I thought [my performance] was good, but it wasn’t one of my best,” she said. “I thought somebody would score higher.”
But no one did, and O’Gorman became the first Forest Lake winner in the floor exercise since Bobbie Joe Saxe won back-to-back titles in that event in 1996-97. And that did not surprise Pierron.
“There are routines that stand out to judges,” she said. “Claire going in the first round probably impacted every routine that day. Every routine was compared to hers – were they as clean and as tight as Claire’s routine? It’s great that her routine held up all day.”
Besides her win in the floor exercise, O’Gorman claimed fourth in both the vault (9.775), and the uneven parallel bars (9.475). She finished second in the all-around with a 37.850 score, trailing only Marley Michaud of Sartell’s 38.125 mark.
“I thought her first vault was as good as the one she did at sections, and if she had landed the second vault, I think she would have gotten a 9.9,” Pierron said, noting that O’Gorman set a school record in the vault with a 9.875 score at sections. “But she had a little step on the landing. She did great on vault, she did a good routine on bars.
“She had a few wobbles on beam, but it was her last event in her last high school meet ever, so it was hard for her to not put pressure on herself. But she did fine on beam. All around, it was a very good day. She has a lot to be proud of.”
Sisco finishes strong
While O’Gorman was impressive in the floor exercise, Sisco had a fall in that event.
“For a lot of girls, that fall in her first event could have ruined her day,” Pierron said. “But it didn’t ruin Keely’s day.”
Instead the junior rose to the occasion, placing 10th on the uneven bars with a 9.350 score and posting the same score in the vault.
That brought her to the balance beam, where before the competition she decided to add a front tuck to her routine.
“I hurt my foot at a meet earlier in the season, so I replaced my front tuck with a back tuck,” Sisco explained. “I just wanted to have a bit of a ‘wow’ factor to my beam routine; my goal was to have fun and make memories.”
Pierron supported the change, even though Sisco had suffered falls on the beam in each of her last three meets.
“I’m not sure if she expected me to say ‘no,’ but I said, ‘sure,’” Pierron said. “It’s state, so let’s go big or go home. I told her I didn’t worry about what she did as long as she was comfortable and was solid on it.
“She worked on her beam routine all week, and it showed; her beam routine at state was beautiful. ... It wowed the judges.”
Sisco posted a 9.575 score on beam to become Forest Lake’s first-ever state champ on the apparatus, besting her nearest competitor by a whopping 2 full points.
“I never expected to win,” Sisco admitted. “That was super nerve-wracking [to watch the evening session]. All I could do was cross my fingers and watch.”
That fine finish also catapulted Sisco into eighth place in the all-around with a 37.200 mark.
“It was an amazing feeling to have my hard work pay off,” she said.
Rangers are strong throughout
While Forest Lake had the fifth-best team score in the state this season, the Rangers knew that three teams entered state with higher scores.
“We didn’t have any expectations going into the meet,” Sisco said. “We just wanted to have fun, because when we have fun we usually do pretty well.”
The Rangers had a lot of fun, posting the best team score on the balance beam (36.350) while finishing second in vault (37.625) and third on both the bars (35.950) and floor exercise (36.850).
“I always said if we hit beam, we would kill it,” Pierron said. “And we hit on beam.”
That season-best team score was truly a team effort. For example, freshman Delaney Nickles overcame an in-season knee injury to place 17th in the floor exercise with a 9.425 mark. She also had a 9.45 on the balance beam that, if she had qualified for the individual competition in that event, would have placed her second in the state.
Nickles finished with a 36.825 all-around score that would have placed 10th in the state had she qualified for that competition.
“It was her best meet of the season,” Pierron said of Nickles. “She hit her floor routine, and when she landed her vault, it was an amazing moment. She had a decent bar routine, and her beam routine was amazing. ...
“She had a goal of a 36 for her all-around, and she blew that away. She’s a freshman, so this was an amazing place for her to be.”
Junior Jasmine Stamp contributed a 9.20 mark in the vault; sophomore Mackenzie Nenn posted a 8.850 in the floor exercise; and freshman Amelia Bonnett rounded out the lineup on the uneven bars.
“Jazzy Stamp has been our leadoff on floor and our leadoff on beam, and she has done an amazing job of working hard to raise her skill level,” Pierron said. “Mackenzie Nenn has room for growth, and she was very solid at the state meet. And Amelia Bonnett is an incredibly talented gymnast who had her best performance as leadoff on bars.”
The team’s camaraderie helped in calming nerves before the state meet, and it was that bond that helped the entire team perform well despite the pressure.
“[Before the meet] we prayed together, and Claire always offers words of encouragement,” Nickles said. “We tried to cheer and encourage one another, and that helps calm the nerves. I thought this was our best meet of the season. I thought everyone put their best foot forward.”
Afterward, all that was left was to return to the high school and watch Sartell, which posted the best team score in every other event except the beam to win the team title.
“They had a great meet – they were fun to watch,” Pierron said of Sartell. “We knew they were good, but in this meet they were phenomenal. They were ‘on,’ and we appreciated that they had a strong performance.”
“We knew this team was really special when we started competing this year,” Pierron said. “They seemed to have their heads in the game, and they were very special.
“But, even though we knew they had a lot of potential, and even though we had a lot of faith in them, we never expected them to go as far as they did. They just blew us away.”
